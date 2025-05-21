Apollo Hospitals Emerges as Global Research Powerhouse with 5,000+ Publications in the last Decade

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, May 21: The research contribution of the Apollo Hospitals Group was highlighted in a recent publication in the esteemed National Board of Examination Journal of Medical Sciences (NBEJMS). The study, “Evaluating a Decade of Research Excellence: A Bibliometric Analysis of Apollo Hospitals Group (2015–2024),” (https://natboard.edu.in/ ejournal/downloadarticle.php? y= OC9CZENsVml3ckx6YnFqd0xsS05Idz 09) underscores Apollo’s emergence as a leading force in global healthcare research, marked by significant academic output, impactful international collaborations, and a growing influence on medical practices worldwide.

The bibliometric analysis reveals an impressive surge in research publications from Apollo Hospitals, escalating from 255 in 2015 to 794 in 2024—a remarkable growth of over 200%. Cumulatively, Apollo’s research output reached 5,005 publications over the decade, demonstrating a consistent and robust dedication to advancing medical knowledge. These publications boast an average of 11.9 citations each, signifying the high academic value and considerable impact of Apollo’s research contributions within the medical community. Furthermore, the study highlights that 26.4% of Apollo’s research involved international collaborations, illustrating the Group’s extensive global research network. The field-weighted citation impact also saw a significant rise from 0.73 in 2015 to 1.88 in 2024, emphasizing the increasing quality and relevance of the research produced by Apollo’s dedicated teams.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “At Apollo Hospitals, we have always believed that research is the cornerstone of progress in healthcare. This recognition not only validates our efforts but also inspires us to further elevate our research endeavors to benefit patients in India and across the globe.

We are committed to promoting higher medical education and training. Through its DNB and FNB programs, conducted across 24 locations, Apollo currently trains over 1,100 postgraduate students across 57 specialties as the largest training institution for DNB trainees in India”.

According to Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, “The findings of this bibliometric analysis clearly demonstrate the increasing quality and global relevance of the research emanating from Apollo Hospitals. Our commitment to fostering a research-oriented environment is reflected in the significant increase in publications and the high citation impact. This recognition will further motivate our teams to continue pushing the boundaries of medical science and translating research into tangible improvements in patient care.”

Dr. Raju Vaishya, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals, and a key contributor to research within the Group, added: “It is incredibly rewarding to see Apollo Hospitals recognized for its research excellence. This achievement underscores the power of collaborative research and the dedication of our clinical teams to contribute meaningfully to the global medical knowledge base”.

This publication highlights the importance of investing in structured and collaborative research to drive medical advancements and ultimately enhance patient outcomes.