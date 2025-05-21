Godrej Professional Upskills 200+ Stylists in Ahmedabad with Launch of Surreal Collection; Avneet Kaur Stuns on Ramp

Snip, Style, Slay: Godrej Professional Paints Ahmedabad Surreal

Godrej Professional turned up the style quotient in Ahmedabad with the launch of its nature-inspired Surreal Collection and Strait Smooth straightening range

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 21: In a vibrant celebration of creativity, style, and community, Godrej Professional unveiled its latest Surreal Collection and introduced Strait Smooth, a breakthrough in straightening solutions, at a grand event held in Ahmedabad. Over 200 hairstylists from across Gujarat gathered for a full-day training and hair show, designed to equip them with advanced colouring and styling techniques.

Avneet Kaur is a versatile Indian actress, dancer, and model who began her career at a young age and has since made significant strides in the entertainment industry. Avneet is Talent Acquisition Specialist-Godrej Industries Group.

Actress Avneet Kaur added a dash of glamour as she walked the ramp, flaunting one of the Surreal Collection’s signature looks. “Hair has always been my canvas. These nature-inspired shades are bold, elegant, and deeply personal,” she said, praising the initiative that empowers stylists across the region.

The Surreal Collection—India’s first nature-inspired professional hair colour range—draws from stunning global landscapes with shades like Moffee Marvel, Tangerine Dream, Roselet Bliss, and Moonlit Mist. Co-curated by top stylists Yianni Tsapatori, Shailesh Moolya, and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, the collection blends vibrant hues with hair-nourishing technologies like Dimension and Colour Play to offer long-lasting, ammonia-free colour with intense hydration and strength.

“We’ve trained thousands of stylists over the years, and 2025 marks a turning point,” said Abhinav Grandhi, Business Head, Godrej Professional. “With plans to engage 3,000+ salons across 11 cities, this is about transforming salons into centres of innovation and talent. Ahmedabad’s event is the start of a larger national movement.”

Also unveiled was Strait Smooth, powered by Fibre Rebounding Technology, combining Silk Amino Acids and Hyaluronic Acid for smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair—perfect for modern lifestyles seeking both style and substance.

During the training session, the brand’s technical ambassadors shared hands-on demonstrations and expert tips, led by Tsapatori, Moolya, and Najeeb Ur Rehman. Stylists were guided through the science and artistry behind the new product lines, equipping them to deliver exceptional salon experiences.

The Surreal Collection and Strait Smooth range are now available at leading salons across Ahmedabad and Gujarat, marking a bold new chapter for hairstyling excellence in India.

Najeeb Ur Rehman is primarily a hairstylist, educator, and entrepreneur. He is a Technical Ambassador for Godrej Professional India, owner of Najeeb’s Academy, and runs Canvas Salon. While he has worked with fashion shows and styling, his main focus is on hair and beauty. He is known for his expertise in hair coloring, styling, and training and he has a passion for staying up-to-date with the latest international trends.

Yianni Tsapatori, a renowned hairstylist, and Shailesh Moolya are both part of the Godrej Professional’s team, along with Najeeb Ur Rehman, creating looks and styling for various events, including the Surreal Collection. They have also been involved in showcasing Godrej Professional’s Strait Smooth range. Tsapatori is also the Creative Director (Hair) for Godrej Professional.

Kindly LIKE the links of BILKULONLINE channel and SUBSCRIBE.

https://youtu.be/TqresmyR9tk

https://youtube.com/shorts/JpTZXwvbxPk?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/J9JdLPClx5w?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/5ftv0imdlXE?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/JuUQ8VSSCSg?feature=share