Saregama India Signs Jignesh Barot as Exclusive Artist for Saregama Gujarati

All upcoming releases by the Gujarati folk icon will now be available exclusively on Saregama Gujarati, starting June 2025

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 21: In a landmark move for the Gujarati music industry, Saregama India proudly announces the signing of Jignesh Barot (Kaviraj) as an exclusive artist for Saregama Gujarati. Known for his powerful voice and deep-rooted connection to Gujarat’s folk traditions, Jignesh Barot will now release all his upcoming music exclusively through Saregama Gujarati, starting June 2025.

This collaboration also includes the acquisition of Jignesh Barot’s official artist channel, marking one of the biggest digital takeovers in the Gujarati music space. Until now, Barot’s music was primarily released via Ekta Sound. With this shift, Saregama Gujarati becomes the new home for all future content from the folk icon.

This announcement follows the phenomenal success of Jignesh Barot’s chart-topping track “Madhro Darudo”, a standout song from the 2024 Gujarati film Hahacar. Widely celebrated as one of the biggest Gujarati film songs of the year, the track captivated audiences with its infectious energy, cultural depth, and Barot’s signature vocal style. Its widespread popularity across streaming platforms and social media reaffirmed Barot’s position as a powerhouse in the regional music scene and set the stage for this landmark collaboration with Saregama Gujarati.

Kartik Kalla, VP – Music, Saregama, shared his excitement:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jignesh Barot — the undisputed king of Gujarati folk music — to the Saregama family. This collaboration is not just a partnership; it’s a celebration of Gujarat’s rich musical heritage. With Jignesh’s powerful voice and storytelling, and Saregama’s legacy and reach, we aim to create new milestones in the regional music space. This move reflects our continued commitment to honouring India’s diverse cultural soundscape and bringing authentic, soul-stirring music to audiences across the globe.”

With this exclusive partnership, Saregama Gujarati is set to deliver a dynamic slate of folk, festive, and contemporary tracks — bringing the vibrant sounds of Gujarat to millions of listeners across all major digital and social platforms.