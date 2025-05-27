Def Min  Approves Execution Model for AMCA Programme under Aatmanirbhar Bharat

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, May 27: In a significant move towards self-reliance in defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Execution Model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the execution of the indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft project through an industry partnership model.

The new model promotes fair competition between private and public sector players. Eligible Indian companies can participate independently or form joint ventures or consortia to bid for the programme. The approach aims to harness the strengths of the Indian industry, in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The ADA is expected to release an Expression of Interest (EoI) shortly, inviting industry participation in the development phase of the AMCA.