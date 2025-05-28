Infra.Market Becomes India’s 2nd-Largest Tile Maker with 81 Mn Sq.m Capacity

With an investment of about INR 1400 Cr, the company boasts of 19 Manufacturing Plants and 3 brands in its portfolio

Witnessed 5x growth in the last 3 to 4 years, driven by scale and category expansion

Exports contribute 25%–30% of total revenue\

Ahmedabad, may 28: Infra.Market, India’s leading building materials platform has emerged as the second-largest player in India’s ceramics industry by installed capacity. This growth underscores the company’s rapid expansion in the segment, driven by capacity enhancement, a robust multi-brand strategy, and deeper market penetration across both domestic and international regions.

The company has a combined manufacturing capacity of 81.57 million sq. m across 19 manufacturing facilities, with exports contributing 25%–30% of total revenue, further accelerating its global footprint. Having achieved 5x growth in the last 3 to 4 years, Infra.Market is driving product leadership and scale in India’s fast-evolving ceramics market.Infra.Market’s Tiles category features a structured portfolio of multiple private label brands designed to serve a wide spectrum of customers across the value chain. Emcer caters to the premium segment, offering large slabs and contemporary finishes tailored for modern architectural needs. IVAS serves the mass-premium segment, offering a balanced range of tiles and quartz products with a design-first approach and accessible pricing. Millennium Tiles caters to the mass segment, delivering quality at scale for budget-sensitive markets and very large projects. This structured portfolio allows Infra.Market to meet the requirements of commercial projects, real estate developers, private sector players, OEMs, Architects and contractors across urban and semi-urban markets.

On achieving the milestone, Aaditya Sharda, Co-founder, Infra.Market said, “India has evolved into a global manufacturing hub for tiles, becoming the third-largest ceramic category exporter in the world. The market is no longer driven solely by pricing; developers now demand rapid fulfilment, premium finishes, and distinctive designs. That’s where our multi-brand model and digital-first distribution give us an edge. The tiles category is transforming from commoditised products to design-led solutions. With domestic demand shifting toward value-engineered surfaces, we believe scale, speed, and design variety will define leadership in ceramics.” With a strong pan-India network, Infra.Market boasts of a strong 12,000+ dealer network. Enabling project-linked sales ensures faster go-to-market cycles. Integrating demand planning, manufacturing, and logistics at projectlevel through its in-house developed tech products helps the company create upselling opportunities in every project where they gain entry through supply of concrete and AAC Blocks. As the sourcing requirements of the projects develop further to tiles and sanitaryware, the company has a natural advantage of being a preferred vendor due to its unique business model. The market size for ceramic tiles in India was around INR 59,500 crore for 2023 and the same is anticipated to reach INR 70,700 crore by 2025-end. The rise in real estate development, increasing renovation activity, and demand for premium surfaces, supported by infrastructure development, housing schemes, and real estate growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, have fuelled this momentum. Infra.Market’s leadership in this space is anchored in its ability to integrate design, quality, and price accessibility, delivering value across the real estate and construction ecosystem.