NID Ahmedabad Hosts Futuristic Automobile Design Exhibition

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 25: The National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad is currently showcasing innovative projects from the Transportation and Automobile Design discipline of NID Gandhinagar.

This special exhibition, held at the Aquarium gallery on the Ahmedabad campus of NID, features a diverse range of futuristic vehicle designs, trike concepts, and a full-scale clay model, offering a glimpse into cutting-edge mobility solutions.

Previously, these projects were displayed at Bharat Mobility 2025 in New Delhi from January 17 to 22, attracting industry experts and automobile enthusiasts.

The exhibition at NID Ahmedabad is open to the general public on January 25 and 26 from 10 AM to 7 PM, and on January 27 from 10 AM to 12 noon.

Automobile design enthusiasts, students, and professionals are encouraged to visit and experience the creative vision of the next generation of designers. Prof Vipul Vinzuda is co-ordinating the event.

For deeper insights into these innovative vehicle designs BILKULONLINE brings to you details of the design and thier innovative designs below. Hope you will love and like the detailing of the concepts and creativity behind the projects.

01 ROMeO V

Remotely Operated Manipulator equipped Ocean Vehicle

By Rishav Sharma

Imagine robots working deep beneath the waves, building and maintaining crucial underwater infrastructure like oil rigs and pipelines. That’s the vision behind Romeo V, an advanced underwater drone. This cutting-edge ROV will assist human divers, allowing them to work more efficiently and safely in challenging deep-sea environments. Equipped with high-precision propulsion and a powerful robotic arm, Romeo V will handle tasks like welding, cutting, and equipment handling, making underwater construction and maintenance safer and more reliable for years to come.

02 ERAVAT

Electric Reconnaissance Autonomous Vehicle Aerial & Terrestrial

By Shubham Shailendra Varade

ERAVAT (Electric Reconnaissance Autonomous Vehicle with Aerial & Terrestrial mode) is a groundbreaking police patrolling vehicle designed to tackle India’s diverse terrains. Inspired by the mythological Airavata, its retractable wheels convert into cycloidal propellers for seamless eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) capability. Fully electric and autonomous, ERAVAT ensures eco-friendly operation, advanced surveillance, and real-time communication. With ergonomic interiors, secure weapon storage, and AI-driven navigation, it serves as a versatile mobile command center for crowd control, disaster response, and high-speed pursuits. ERAVAT redefines public safety, empowering the Indian police force for a smarter, safer, and connected future.

03 COSMONIA

A Journey to the Infinite

By Shivam Shailendra Varade

Step into a next-generation space pod built for three travellers, blending functionality with awe-inspiring design. The pod features a wide, 120-degree viewing window, providing an unparalleled perspective of Earth’s curvature as seen from the cosmos. A built-in food storage unit enhances the journey, letting travelers savor the surreal experience of eating in Zero Gravity. Innovative seating, made with smart textile technology, adjusts seamlessly—transforming from a seat to an open space, enabling you to float freely and immerse yourself in the magic of weightlessness.

04 Xrith

By Abhiram Mohan M

Xrith a car with a living engine, That embraces the symbiotic relationship between machine and organism. It is powered by biological entities like cyanobacteria and E.coli to produce biofuel, exemplifying the interconnectedness of all life forms. Designed for a sustainable type 2 civilization .

05 DHVANI

By Saikhom Krishnakanta Singh

A vehicle radiating a serene symphony of conch shells shell that captures the essence of India’s spiritual identity. As Dhvani’s wheels glide across the surface, its soundscape reverberates in the air around; a profoundly evocative melody that invites the audience and connects them through a shared experience of a tranquil environment. The piece is a celebration and reminder of spiritual traditions and sacred rituals that had been cherished in the Indian subcontinent for millennia.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)