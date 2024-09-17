RRU hosts Training Program on Advanced Psychological Investigation Techniques

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Sep 17: The School of Behavioural Sciences & Forensic Investigations in collaboration with International Cooperation and Relations Branch at Rashtriya Raksha University proudly announces the successful completion of highly anticipated training programme on Advanced Psychological Methods of Investigations: A Way Ahead” held from 4th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2024.

This intensive programme attracted 27 participants from 19 countries, underscoring the university’s global reach and dedication to advancing psychological studies.

The two-week programme was designed to provide a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge psychological investigative techniques. It featured a series of in-depth lectures and interactive sessions led by the foremost experts in the field. Esteemed speakers like Former Lady Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Sonia Gokani, Poineering Forensic Psychologist Dr. S.L. Vaya, Former Principal Judge Dr. Jyotsna Yagnik, Mr. Arun Kumar, IPS etc., from across India delivered insightful presentations on various topics, like Reformation and Rehabilitation, Forensic Psycholinguistics, Behavioural Forensics, Narcoanalysis, including innovative research methodologies, data analysis techniques, and the application of psychological theories in practical scenarios. The training covered both the theoretical as well as practical component wherein the participants were provided with a comprehensive understanding of the cutting edge technologies like iCognative, Polygraph and Layered Voice Analysis.

In addition to the academic rigor, participants were taken to explore the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. The programme included an engaging visit to various landmarks and institutions in the city, providing a cultural enrichment experience that complemented their professional training.

The two-week training programme concluded with a valedictory ceremony held on September 17, 2024. The event was honoured by the presence of Abhijith Shukla, Regional Passport Officer, Sushil Goswami, University Dean, Dr. Mahesh Tripathi, Director, SBSFI and Ravish Shah, Head, ICRB.

RRU under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, is grateful to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) for trusting us to be a global destination for the learning of behavioural forensics.

This training programme exemplifies the institution’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality education and create opportunities for global dialogue and learning.

The university looks forward to continuing its role as a leader in psychological research and education, and to hosting future programmes that contribute to the global advancement of the discipline.