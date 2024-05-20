Inspiring Journey of Youngest IPS Officer, Safin Hasan, Ignites Hope at IIT Gandhinagar

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 20: Perseverance, ambition, and sincere effort can turn dreams into reality. This was the key takeaway from the recent Outreach Session at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), featuring IPS officer Safin Hasan. Hasan, who cleared the UPSC examination in 2018 at the age of 22 to become one of India’s youngest IPS officers, shared his inspiring journey with the audience.

This event, held on May 18, 2024, was aimed to inspire and motivate the pillars of the Institute: housekeeping staff, mess workers, security, maintenance staff, and horticulture staff. This inaugural outreach session was attended by more than 350 IITGN support staff and marked the beginning of a motivational monthly talk series at IITGN. Hasan was felicitated by Prof Gaurav Srivastava, Dr Vilas Mujumdar Chair Associate Professor, Civil Engineering, IITGN.

Hasan, who hails from Kanodar village in Gujarat’s Palanpur district, achieved the All-India Rank of 570. He captivated the audience with his story of resilience and determination. He succeeded in the UPSC examination overcoming significant financial and personal challenges. Hailing from a humble background with his father working as an electrician, Hasan’s narrative struck a chord with the audience.

The session, organised specifically for the hardworking support staff of IITGN, was designed to inspire and motivate them by showcasing the power of perseverance and the possibility of transcending one’s circumstances through dedication and hard work.

In a heartfelt conversation with Dr Dinesh Parmar, Senior Physical Training Instructor at IITGN, Mr Hasan recounted the adversities he faced, including a severe accident on the day of his examination. “However, I was only happy that my right hand was not injured and that I could still write my paper,” he shared, highlighting his unwavering commitment to his dreams.

He also motivated the audience to develop a reading habit. “Always keep a book with you and begin by reading only one page every day. Small habits like these done every day build consistency, which will give you confidence in the long run,” said Hasan.