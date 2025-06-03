Poonawalla Fincorp and IDP Education Partner for Education Loans with Instant Sanctions

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 3: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted NBFC, has entered into a strategic partnership with IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, to bridge the financial gap in overseas education with speed, trust, and scale. It aims to enable students to avail fully digital education loans covering their cost of education.

By applying through IDP Education, students can access funds faster for tuition fees, travel, and living expenses, without long waiting periods. IDP Education, which facilitates the enrollment of over a lakh Indian student into leading universities across Australia, the US, the UK and other key countries, will offer PFL’s education loan across its digital platform and 77 offices in 63 cities nationwide. Through this collaboration, PFL has become the only financial partner of IDP Education, providing instant sanctions for education loans.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Pandey, Chief Business Officer – Consumer Finance and Head Digital Marketing, Poonawalla Fincorp said, “India is one of the fastest-growing contributors to global education demand, and with that comes a responsibility — and an opportunity — to build systems that support this scale. Our partnership with IDP is not just about enabling individual journeys; it’s about strengthening the infrastructure that underpins India’s global academic ambitions. Together, we’re creating a more dependable and transparent model for how education financing should work at scale.”

“Today’s students are making highly informed choices based on long-term return on investment — not just the course, but the country, career outcomes, and financial planning.,” added, Piyush Kumar Regional Director – South Asia, Canada, Latin America and Mauritius, IDP Education.. “That shift requires all players in the ecosystem — from advisors to lenders — to evolve. With this partnership, we’re meeting students where their real needs lie. We see Poonawalla Fincorp as a partner that understands both the urgency and sensitivity around education financing and brings the kind of digital infrastructure that can make a real difference to students and families navigating these decisions.”

According to a recent study conducted by IDP Education, 66 percent of student respondents identified cost and finances as their biggest concerns when considering international academic opportunities. By joining forces, PFL and IDP are making international education more accessible, helping students achieve their academic aspirations with faster and seamless financing solutions.

Each year, almost 100,000 IDP students are studying at more than 800 universities around the world. It has 800+ partnerships with top educational institutions across Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. Through its risk-first approach and collaboration with IDP Education, PFL aims to further strengthen its efforts to become a household name by partnering with families and focusing on a customer cohort aligned with its business model.