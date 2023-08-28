Jan Dhan scheme has revolutionised financial inclusion, says Sitharaman

New Delhi, Aug 28 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has revolutionised financial inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion of completion of nine years of the scheme, she said, “The nine years of PMJDY-led interventions and digital transformation have revolutionised financial inclusion in India. It is heartening to note that more than 50 crore people have been brought into the formal banking system through the opening of Jan Dhan Accounts.”