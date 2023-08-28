Nadir Godrej honoured with the prestigious CLFMA Lifetime Achievement Award

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 28: – Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries Ltd and Chairman, Godrej Agrovet Ltd was conferred with the prestigious CLFMA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the livestock industry and achievements for the sector at the recently concluded the CLFMA of India Symposium.

The Compound Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA) of India is the apex organization and the voice of the country’s dynamic livestock sector. With over 230 members representing the entire animal protein value chain, it is recognised by livestock farmers, Central & State governments, agricultural universities, research institutes in the country in addition to related sectors across the country.

Having served as a Chairman of CLFMA of India in the past, Godrej on receiving the award said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Godrej Agrovet team.”

“In envisioning the future of India’s animal feed industry, our journey has been one of diversification and unexpected opportunities. From pioneering compound feed with global collaborations to addressing challenges head-on, our evolution has been marked by innovation. With government interventions and forward-looking state-of-the-art centers like NGCARD, we see a pathway towards realizing this potential. As urbanization and changing consumption patterns drive demand for quality protein, the industry’s potential to provide efficient and accessible sources becomes clear. By embracing innovation and collaboration, we can steer the sector towards self-sufficiency, prosperity, and a greener future for India’s agriculture,” he further added.

The CLFMA of India Symposium provided an ideal platform for industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to collaborate and deliberate on strategies for the sustainable growth of the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying sectors. The event served as a catalyst for envisioning a brighter future for these industries, promoting technological innovation, responsible farming practices, and the overall development of the nation.

(file pix used)