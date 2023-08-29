Raise a toast to your sibling this Rakhi

New Delhi, Aug 29: A celebration of an eternal bond – Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and it’s time we pick something unique and thoughtful for our siblings. This is the moment to enjoy the seamless blend of tradition with these gifts.

Keventers offer amazing Milkshake Flavours

Keventers, a name synonymous with unparalleled milkshake perfection and delectable recipes, is a perfect option for the Rakshabandhan gift to add flavors to your joys! With multiple options around like Ferrero Rocher, Belgian Chocolate, and Original Biscoff Milkshake, the brand continues to redefine indulgence for its consumers during festivities. Celebrate a bond of joy with Keventers!

Oaken Glow Whisky Adds Warmth to Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan, a festival honoring the special bond between siblings, is almost here. It’s a day of happy reunions, meaningful promises, and lovely presents. But even the best gifters can be at a loss of ideas if the task is left for the last minute. This time, make your Rakshabandhan even more special with a calming whisky and the subtle charm of Oaken Glow.

1800 Tequila Cristalino

1800 Cristalino is a crystal clear Añejo tequila with deceptive depth, presented in a stunning crystalline bottle. 100% Weber blue agave is handpicked at its peak of maturity, aged in French and American oak barrels, married together, and then finished in port wine casks.

Price: Rs. 15, 000/-

Hayman’s Peach & Rose Cup

Our ‘Peach & Rose Cup’ combines our London Dry with notes of fresh peach, sweet rose, and juicy orchard fruit. Deliciously served in a large wine glass with premium lemonade and fruit garnish. Made in small batches, these flavours will take you into the sunshine with a drink that is bursting with bright natural fruit and is subtly sweet.

Price – Rs. 5,700/-

19:59 Riesling

From the region of Rheinhessen in Germany, this wine uses 100% Riesling. The appearance is light yellow colour with a nose of green apple, lime, peach, and orange blossom. There are lots of fruits on the palate with orange blossom and orange peel with citrus notes on the palate.

Price: Rs. 1,825/-

Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco Treviso Brut DOC

This Prosecco comes from the Veneto region in Italy and uses 100% Glera grape like any other prosecco. It gives an appearance of a light & dry straw yellow colour and a nose of pear, apple, peach, and melon with a refreshing citrus on the finish. Persistent mousse and clean, balanced flavour balance throughout.

Price: Rs. 2, 195/-.

Jacob’s Creek Unvined-Non-Alcoholic Wine: Riesling

Jacob’s Creek Unvined-Non-Alcoholic Wine Riesling brings the taste of sweet baked apples and stone fruit flavours to your dining table. This non-alcoholic wine with a lovely crisp acidity is the perfect gift for the health conscious. It comes with an aroma of apples and apricots with flowery notes and pairs well with pickled herring or lightly spiced dishes.

Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish

The latest addition to the Ballantine’s range, Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is aged for seven years and finished in bourbon barrels, combining the depth of scotch with the sweet touch of bourbon to give you the best of both worlds. A whisky with all the character of Ballantine’s, but with an added touch of toffee apple and caramel thanks to the finish in bourbon barrels.

Price on request

Brancott Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Brancott Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is a vibrant wine in a pale straw colour with green highlights. The zesty aromas jump from the glass, with highlights of pink grapefruit, melon and gooseberry. On the palate, flavours of grapefruit, honeydew melon, and passionfruit contribute to the ripe fruit sweetness combined with a tight, fresh acidity.

Price on request

Coffee Gift Hamper For Rakhi

A caffeine-fueled celebration, the Coffee Gift Hamper for Rakhi is an ideal treat for siblings’ joy. The hamper features a stylish coffee pot and two mini espresso cups, perfect for savouring moments of coffee indulgence. Paired with a vibrant orange rakhi and lumba set, and bottles of roli and rice for traditional rituals, this hamper is completed with the irresistible delight of mouthwatering chocolates.

Indri-Trini

Distilled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Indri-Trini is India’s first triple cask single malt whisky. Carefully curated by the master craftsmen at the distillery, this single malt is aged in ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry casks. With the finest shade of amber, whiff of caramelized pineapple, vanilla, hints of black tea, raisins and citrus and subtle nuttiness, it is one of the most awarded Indian single malts and a perfect choice for whisky lovers across the country.

YU Moong Dal Halwa

Indulge in the rich and timeless flavors of YU Foods’ Moong Dal Halwa, a culinary masterpiece that bridges tradition with convenience. Carefully crafted by expert chefs, this dessert encapsulates the essence of Indian sweets while catering to modern lifestyles. Savor the harmonious blend of premium quality moong dal, aromatic spices, and the velvety richness of clarified butter in every spoonful.

Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition

Renowned Islay Single Malt Ardbeg embarks on a new adventure as it launches a series of whiskies exclusive to Global Travel Retail: Ardbeg Smoketrails. The collection will offer a chance for whisky enthusiasts in the country to take their palate on a journey, exploring the influence of different casks from around the world on the signature Ardbeg style.

Price: Rs. 8,100/-

Chandon Brut

Whether it’s toasting to accomplishments, sharing joyful moments, or simply enjoying a glass of sparkling wine together, Chandon India’s Brut & Rose embody the spirit of celebration, making it ideal for honoring siblings this Rakshabandhan. Each bottle represents the artistry and expertise of Chandon’s winemakers, ensuring a memorable tasting experience that you and your sibling can savour and appreciate.

Price: Rs. 2500/-

Belvedere Vodka

Produced in one of the world’s longest operating polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere’s Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year polish vodka-making history to artfully craft Polish rye into an extraordinary vodka of distinct taste and character.

Chivas 18

Chivas 18 is a sensational and intricately crafted whisky, boasting an impressive array of 85 distinct and delectable flavour notes in each and every sip – a testament to the exceptional expertise of its creator, Colin Scott. This unparalleled blend from the esteemed Chivas Regal distillery, which has long been synonymous with unparalleled quality, elegance, and luxury, first made its debut in 1909. Since then, it has become the gold standard for refinement, class, and exclusivity, beloved by discerning connoisseurs the world over.

Price: Gurgaon: Rs. 5,400/- Mumbai: Rs. 9,500/-

Lone Wolf Beer, LONE WOLF

Your special bond deserves a special celebration, so this rakhi levels up your sibling bond by spending some crazy quality time together. Plan a day out, whether it’s hiking in the great outdoors, hitting the waves for some surfing, embarking on a thrilling road trip, or revisiting your old memories. Lone Wolf has got you with refreshing brews to keep the good times rolling and strengthen the bond with your partner in crime. This Raksha Bandhan ties a knot of never-ending bonds and unlimited fun.Availability: Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh

Camikara

Derived from the Sanskrit word for liquid gold, Camikara is the first pure cane juice rum ever produced in India. This rum has been aged in American Oak barrels for 12 years and a mere 6.6% of the original filled quantity remains to be savoured by us mortals. With just 3,600 bottles of the finest, purest cane juice rum ever distilled in India, Camikara has become the first Indian rum to ever win a gold medal at the prestigious IWSC Awards 2023. A celebration of land, time, culture and people, it is a sipping rum, best enjoyed neat to discover the depth of its flavor and character.

Price on request

Absolut Citron

This lemon flavoured vodka is part of Absolut’s flavored vodka range and has earned its reputation as one of their top sellers. A perfect gift option for your siblings, it serves as a meaningful way to celebrate the cherished moments of sweetness and occasional sourness that we all share with them. It enhances the tastes of a wide selection of drinks and works brilliantly on its own as well. Indulging in this spirit is like savoring the very essence of fresh lemons, capturing their zest and juiciness.

Price on request

Campo Viejo Tempranillo

Campo Viejo Tempranillo is a young and vibrant wine with a deep cherry colour. With rich aromas and pronounced intensity, the wine has wood nuances and gently sweet notes of vanilla. On the palate, it is perfumed, soft and fresh with a long finish of red fruit, vanilla and cocoa. Campo Viejo Tempranillo pairs well with pasta, poultry, grilled vegetables and fresh light cheeses.

Price on request

Glenmorangie A Tale of The Forest

Rich, deep and fascinating, Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest is Glenmorangie’s first whisky ever crafted from barley kilned with woodland botanicals. Inspired by the natural, everchanging wonder Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, encounters as he wanders the woods near his home, this experimental limited edition evokes the scents, sounds and sights of the forest itself. Its delightful flavours of pine, juniper and woodsmoke have led illustrator Pomme Chan to dream up her own fantastical forest, showcased on the whisky’s pack.

Price: Mumbai: Rs. 11,500/- Haryana: Rs, 7,500/-