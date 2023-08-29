realme introduces newest additions to its smartphone & AIOT portfolio

Check for new realme 11 Series 5G & realme Buds Air 5 series starting from Rs 17499 & Rs 3699

REALME HAS ITS FLAGSHIP STORE IN AHMEDABAD

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad Aug 29: realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider, today announced the launch of four revolutionary products, the newest addition to its “Hero” number series and AIOT segment – realme 11 5G, realme 11x 5G, realme Buds Air 5 & realme Buds Air 5 Pro. These groundbreaking devices represent an impeccable combination of cutting-edge features and ingenious design and are crafted to enhance your experience like never before.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch realme spokesperson said, “realme has always been at the forefront of product innovation, providing users with cutting-edge technology and features that embrace a revolutionary user experience. We are excited to now introduce the realme 11 series 5G and realme Buds Air 5 Series into our diverse range of AIOT lineups, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With the launch of four revolutionary products we’re all ready to set new benchmarks in the smartphone & AIOT industry. These devices embody the perfect fusion of leap-forward features and innovative design, crafted to elevate your experience to new heights. Additionally, as we mark our 5th anniversary, we have chosen “Leap Up” as our brand focus and No Leap No Launch as the product strategy for the next five years. In the upcoming five years, we aim to become the preferred technology brand for young people globally and make substantial developments in the realm of imaging technology, performance, and industrial design. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with realme.”

Talking about the partnership, Kailash Lakhyani, Founder and Chairman of AIMRA (All India mobile Retailers Association) says, “AIMRA is truly honored to partner with realme, a technology pioneer who understands and caters to the needs of customers. realme and AIMRA share the goal of enabling the mobile retail ecosystem and providing our loyal customers with a seamless experience. Setting a benchmark in the industry, the newly launched 11 5G series is an exceptional smartphone that embodies power packed features like the segment’s best 108 MP main camera that supports the segment’s largest 3x in-sensor zoom. It also features segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC Charging solution along with a massive 5000mAh battery.”

He added, “AIMRA shares realme’s ambition to democratise 5G and make cutting-edge technology accessible to all, making this a meaningful and purposeful relationship. This partnership will enable us to provide our consumers with perks such as early access to the realme 11 series. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that the 11 5G series will set a touchstone as the ultimate experiential smartphone in the industry.”

“Bazul Kochar the Product Manager of realme India was in Ahmedabad to address the media while introducing the features of all four new products of the company. It includes two latest mobile sets and two types of ear buds. He said our focus and objective is to cater to the needs and requirements of the Gen-Z and empower them with our easy to use, modern and attractive mobiles and ear buds”.

“realme 11 5G, the Mid-Range Revolutionary is equipped with the segment’s best 108 MP main camera that supports 3x in-sensor zoom, segment’s largest sensor. It features segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC Charging solution, which can charge the smartphone up to 50% in just 17 mins bringing a 35.7% increase in charging speed. Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, realme 11 5G offers a major boost in your day-to-day phone experience. The 120Hz Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display enables users to enjoy an incredibly smooth visual experience. The smartphone is equipped with Dynamic RAM options of up to 16GB and 128GB Storage, ensuring that your everyday tasks and multitasking run seamlessly. It boasts an exquisite Glory Halo Design crafted with premium attention to detail. The realme 11 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glory Gold and Glory Black and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 18,999 (8GB+128GB) and INR 19,999(8GB+256GB)” added .Kochar.

realme 11x 5G, the Ultimate 5G Game Changer features a 64MP camera, supporting 2x in-sensor zoom which, without compromising image quality, ensures sharp and detailed zoomed-in shots. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution that tops up with a massive 5000mAh battery charges the smartphone up to 50% in just 29 mins. The realme 11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset that offers seamless and fast connectivity in the era of 5G. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and 128GB Storage, that ensures a smooth performance. The S-curve Gradient Design adds a touch of style, while the 7.89mm ultra-slim body enhances its sleek and modern appearance. The realme 11x 5G is available in two stunning colors: Purple Dawn and Midnight Black and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 14,999(6GB+128GB)and INR 15,999(8GB+128GB).