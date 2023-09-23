Suzlon secures an order of 29.4 MW from BrightNight

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Ahmedabad, Sept 23: Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 29.4 MW of wind installed capacity for100 MW co-located wind-solar hybrid project of BrightNight, a global renewable power producer. Suzlon will install 14 units of their

S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each at Osmanabad in Maharashtra. The project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning in April 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are happy to announce our first order with‘BrightNight’, a global renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a rapidly growing footprint in India. We take pride in our esteemed customers who have demonstrated their faithin our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. The power generated from this project will target the C&I customer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to partnering with increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net-zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine has over 80%-90% of domestic content and is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain – a testament to our contribution to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.

Sajay KV, Chief Executive Officer, BrightNight – Indiasaid, “AtBrightNight, we share a common purpose to shape a more sustainable future by generating clean energy for our customers to help them achieve clean energy goals. Our wind-solar hybridand RTC solutions arehow we deliver on that commitment.We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in their ‘Made-in-India’productsthat support our projects.”

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermannsaid on the occasion “We are building out our global portfolio, and India presents an exciting market opportunity for us to deliver our differentiated renewable offering, providing capacity and reliability through hybridized solutions. Suzlon will be a valued partner in helping us build out this best-in-class project for our C&I customers in India.”

BrightNight is a global, independent power producer with a 38 GW portfolio. It’s India operations are led by Sajay K V, CEO, and Naveen Khandelwal, COO & CFO, where it is developing a large portfolio of multi-tech, hybrid, dispatchable renewable projects across country. It recently announced a USD 250 million partnership with ACEN, an Ayala group company, for accelerating and expanding its portfolio of projects in India. This 100 MW co-located wind-solar hybrid plant specially designed to meet the greening and energy savings requirements for C&I customers of Maharashtra. Wind-solar configuration is optimized for every customer, enabling them to achieve up to 80% of greening of their overall consumption.