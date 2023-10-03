Birla Institute of Management Technology Celebrates 36th Foundation Day

Enhancing the BIRLA ETHOS of a future that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable

Greater Noida, Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) celebrated its 36th Foundation Day on October 2nd, coinciding with the 154th Gandhi Jayanti. The celebration underscores the institute’s unwavering commitment to instilling the culture and values of social welfare in its students.

The three-day celebration, commencing on September 30th and continuing through October 1st, featured performances by the National School of Drama Repertory group with drama “Maaee Ree Main Kaa Se Kahun”, directed by Shri Ajay Kumar, and the Asmita Theatre Group from New Delhi with drama “Andha Yug,” directed by Arvind Gaur.

The Foundation Day function on October 2 began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the welcoming of guests. During the event, the institution paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by playing his favorite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’.

Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He said, “

Thank you very much to BIMTECH for inviting me to their 36th Foundation Day. I come from a family of engineers—a very determined family that ensured everyone studied well. There were not many financial resources back then. I often think that being able to speak in more than one language outside the country allows me to communicate with everyone. It is a huge investment for the generation, which never thought of buying a car but invested more in the education of all of us. From a determined family with limited means to witnessing life’s complexities, I learned that challenges come in various forms. My journey through journalism and Indian mass communication unveiled hidden stories of dignity and resilience. Charity, while well-intentioned, should aim for sustainable empowerment, not dependency. We must cherish our education and uphold the dignity of every individual. Let us work together, regardless of our backgrounds, to build a nation where honesty and ambition drive progress. Subsidies are opportunities, not entitlements, and giving back enriches us all. In a world where education remains our most enduring subsidy, let’s ensure it reaches everyone.”

Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, delivered a welcome speech in which he emphasized the remarkable development of the institute from a small basement in New Delhi to one of the top B-schools. He highlighted the institute’s tireless efforts to raise awareness about ESG in both the corporate and academic spheres.

Also, he welcomed to host Mr. Anshu Gupta, a true disciple of Gandhi who left his corporate career to embark on a transformative journey. His organization, Goonj, exemplifies Gandhi’s principles in addressing pressing global challenges, earning international recognition. It stands as a beacon of hope in the face of climate change, sustainability, and humanitarian issues.

He said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s eleven vows, including truth, nonviolence, simplicity, and duty towards humanity, remain profoundly relevant, not just in India but across the globe. BIMTECH’s choice to commence on October 2nd, Gandhi’s birthday, reflects his enduring impact. Albert Einstein once remarked, ‘Generations to come will scarcely believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.’ Gandhi’s influence on our world cannot be overstated.”

In keeping with its illustrious heritage of encouraging significant contributions to education, the BIMTECH administration also bestowed various honours, like the Basant Kumar Birla Distinguished Scholar Award, 2022; the Best Researcher and Teaching Excellence Award, 2022; and the felicitation of faculty and staff completing 10 years of service.

On this occasion, the Insurance India Report, and the Annual Activity Report were also released.

The insurance report has articles from many eminent names in the business, like Shri G.N. Bajpai, ex-Chairman SEBI and LIC; Shri Sakate Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan Legal Associates; and Shri Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. It also suggests regulatory reforms in the insurance sector. It is noteworthy to note that BIMTECH offers a PGDM in Insurance Business Management. The celebrations concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr. K. C. Arora, Registrar of BIMTECH.