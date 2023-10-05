Finance Holdings Ltd. retailisation portfolio estimated at 88% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023L&T

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 5: As per stock exchange filing, the retailisation portfolio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), is estimated at 88% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with 58% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company is well ahead of the Lakshya 2026 goal of over 80% retailisation.

The retail disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is at Rs 13,490 crore, which is a growth of about 32% on a year-on-year basis.

Below are the details of retail disbursements in various businesses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Farmer Finance disbursements are estimated at Rs. 1,530 crore, compared with Rs. 1,304 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago

Rural Business Finance disbursements are estimated at Rs. 5,740 crore compared with Rs. 4,418 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago

Urban Finance disbursements are estimated at Rs. 4,860 crore compared with Rs. 4,166 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago

SME Finance disbursements are estimated at Rs. 870 crore compared with Rs. 201 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago

The retail loan book at the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is estimated at Rs. 69,400 crore, which is a growth of about 33% on a year-on-year basis.