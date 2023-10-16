Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches 2023 CB300R Bookings Open!

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 16: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the OBD2A compliant 2023 CB300R. Engineered as the ultimate Neo Sports Café Roadster to transform mere commute into a playful sprint, this machine is pure fun to ride and an absolute joy to own. The customers can now book the new 2023 Honda CB300R at their nearest BigWing dealerships and it has been attractively priced at Rs. 2,40,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycle, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of 2023 CB300R in India, now with a new OBD2A compliant engine. With a legacy spanning four continents along with fine balance of performance & versatility, the CB300R is an ultimate gateway for young riders to brand Honda’s engineering prowess, design philosophy and premium build quality.”

Commenting on the launch of 2023 CB300R, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “HMSI’s wide-ranging line-up of mid-weight high-performance motorcycles continue to flourish with today’s launch of CB300R for the Indian customers. The new 2023 CB300R makes a “Younique Move” with its distinctive features and dynamic road presence. We are confident it will attract new buyers and redefine their riding experience.”

Styling and Equipment:

Drawing design inspiration from the iconic retro-themed CB1000R litre-class roadster, 2023 CB300R is Honda’s ultra-modern minimalistic take on the timeless roadster design. It boasts a muscular fuel tank and a beefy upswept exhaust that is based on neo sports cafe DNA. The styling quotient is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp).

Tipping the scales at just 146kg, CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category with the promise of an agile handling. Complimenting this are 41mm USD front forks and an adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear which makes it perfect for Indian roads. Braking duties are handled by 296mm disc brake (front) and 220mm disc (rear) with dual-channel ABS as standard. There is also a fully digital instrument cluster, and it now gets emergency stop signal and hazard light switch as well.

Engine and Performance:

At the heart of the new Honda CB300R lies a powerful 286.01cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2A compliant PGM-FI engine which is now more environment friendly than before. This motor churns out 22.9 kW power and 27.5 Nm of torque. Glide through street corners with ease as the CB300R comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets an assist slipper clutch which eases gearshifts and manages rear wheel lock-up on hard down shifts while deceleration, thereby enhancing rider’s safety.

Colours, Price and Availability

The 2023 Honda CB300R will be available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic colour variants. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 2,40,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, and this Neo Sports Café Roadster will be sold via the company’s premium BigWing dealerships.