ICICI Lombard’s Industry 1st ‘Anywhere Cashless’ Campaign Achieves Remarkable Success

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 31: ICICI Lombard, India’s leading private sector general insurance company, is excited to announce the conclusion of its innovative “Anywhere Cashless” campaign. The ‘Anywhere Cashless’ service is a pioneering initiative which has redefined health insurance by providing policyholders access to cashless facilities at any hospital, regardless of its network affiliation.. What sets this campaign apart is the implementation of a cutting-edge geo-fencing strategy, which meticulously targets the relevant audience in real-time. This forward-thinking approach, combined with hyper-local creative strategies, ensures that communication dynamically displays the names of the nearest hospitals offering cashless services based on the viewer’s PIN code. The campaign was run in 5 major cities covering robust 2,500 + hospital, comprising aprox 650 network hospitals and an additional 1,900 + non-network hospitals, ensuring cashless services for the policyholders.

ICICI Lombard used hyper-local creative solutions which ensured the creatives were dynamically displayed with the names of the nearest hospitals offering cashless services in real time. Overall the campaign was executed with hyper local creative, wherein, as per the pincode of the viewer, the communication shows name of the nearest hospital providing cashless services. We had also used platforms with the same approach on various apps with interest based targeting of the customer. This strategic move ensured that the campaign engaged audiences with diverse interests and preferences, effectively building awareness and consideration for the “Anywhere Cashless” service.

Sheena Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, ‘Anywhere Cashless,’ an innovative and an industry first feature in our relentless pursuit of delivering a superlative customer experience. As the name suggests, customers are no longer limited to cashless treatment at network empanelled hospital. They can avail cashless reimbursement at a hospital of their choice, with literally a 24-hour notice. The recent digital campaign, using geo-tagging as an innovation, has resonated well with our customers and has seen great traction, resulting in engagement levels that were 2X higher than anticipated.”

This tech-enabled “Anywhere Cashless” feature is also accessible through ICICI Lombard’s one-stop digital solution, “IL TakeCare” app, and on official website at www.icicilombard.com which offers wide range of comprehensive insurance solutions and peace of mind during hospitalizations.