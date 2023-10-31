Jio World Plaza Opens in Mumbai

Setting the bar for top-end retail and entertainment experiences in India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 31: Reliance Industries Limited today announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. Strategically located in BKC, in the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza (JWP) opens doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Speaking about the launch, Isha M Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands; and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture.”

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also be home to renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The Plaza’s structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, has been brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team. The shopping concourse is punctuated with meticulously placed sculptural columns, that act as a visual thread weaving design continuity into the fabric of the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an artful play of soft lighting coalesce harmoniously to establish a backdrop that exemplifies the essence of luxury.

Under the guiding vision of Isha Ambani, JWP has been imagined with the customer experience at its core. From a contemporary sculpture by Jitish Kallat welcoming visitors on the first level, to the entertainment offerings on the third level, which include a multiplex theatre and a well-curated gourmet food emporium, as well as world-class restaurants, the Plaza aims to provide shoppers with a consummate retail experience. Services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, wheelchair services, hands-free shopping with baggage drop, butler service, and baby strollers amplify the Plaza’s commitment to the consumer.

“The Jio World Plaza is more than a retail destination; it’s an embodiment of aesthetics, culture, and leisure,” says Isha Ambani.