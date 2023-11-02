Adani Enterprises Ltd H1 FY24 Results

Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 43% to Rs. 5,874 cr

Emerging core infra incubating businesses contributed 48% of Total EBIDTA

Ahmedabad, Nov 2:

Financial Highlights H1 FY24 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

· EBIDTA increased by 43% to Rs. 5,874 cr

· Cash Accruals1 increased by 48% to Rs. 2,733 cr

· Incubating assets backed EBIDTA increased by 111% to Rs. 2,825 cr

· Incubating assets backed businesses PBT increased by 22x to Rs. 1,210 cr

– Pax movements up by 29% to 42.7 Mn from seven operational airports

– Air Traffic movements up by 15% to 289.8K

Primary Industries – Mining Services

– Production maintained at 13.5 MMT

– Dispatch maintained at 12.6 MMT

Primary Industries – IRM

– Volume stood at 36.6 MMT

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023

AEL, has made significant progress in its strong incubation pipeline during the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24. The company’s latest results showcase the emergence of key incubating businesses, including green hydrogen integrated manufacturing ecosystem, airports and roads, which collectively contributed 48% of the overall EBITDA.

“We are fundamentally reshaping the essence of incubation scale and velocity,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Adani Enterprises covers sectors that span energy, utility, transport, D2C, and primary industries. With many ventures now market-ready and thriving, our H1 FY23-24 results have been boosted by the core infra incubating businesses, thereby being a strong testament to our incubating ventures.”