Adani Enterprises Ltd H1 FY24 Results
Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 43% to Rs. 5,874 cr
Emerging core infra incubating businesses contributed 48% of Total EBIDTA
Incubating assets backed EBIDTA increased by 111% to Rs. 2,825 cr
Ahmedabad, Nov 2:
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023
AEL, has made significant progress in its strong incubation pipeline during the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24. The company’s latest results showcase the emergence of key incubating businesses, including green hydrogen integrated manufacturing ecosystem, airports and roads, which collectively contributed 48% of the overall EBITDA.
“We are fundamentally reshaping the essence of incubation scale and velocity,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Adani Enterprises covers sectors that span energy, utility, transport, D2C, and primary industries. With many ventures now market-ready and thriving, our H1 FY23-24 results have been boosted by the core infra incubating businesses, thereby being a strong testament to our incubating ventures.”
|Solar manufacturing
|· Total operational capacity at 4.0 GW
· Module sales increased by 205% to 630 MW
· India’s first wafer produced
|Wind Turbine manufacturing
|· Received Final type certificate for Prototype 1
· Enlisted in RLMM & Started Commercial operations
· Commissioned Prototype 2
· Nacelle & Hub Facility – Commenced Commercial production