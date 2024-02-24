Exicom Tele-Systems Limited’s IPO Set to Launch on Feb 27: A Gateway to Future Growth

Unlock the potential of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited with its IPO launching on February 27, 2024

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited is set to make its mark on the stock market with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 429 crores. The offering is a well-balanced blend of a fresh issue of 2.32 crore shares, generating Rs 329 crores, and an offer for sale comprising 0.7 crore shares amounting to Rs 100 crores.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opens for subscription on February 27, 2024 and closes on February 29, 2024. The allotment for the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, March 1, 2024. Exicom Tele-Systems IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had installed over 61,000 EV chargers across 400 locations in India and supplied its EV Chargers to over 70 customers. In the financial year ending March 31, 2023, Exicom Tele-Systems reported a net profit of Rs 6.37 crore on a revenue of Rs 723.40 crore.The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹329 crore and Offer for Sale up to 7,042,200 equity shares. The total size of the IPO at the upper price band is estimated at ₹429 crore.

Anant Nahata is Managing Director & CEO and majority owner of Exicom Tele-Systems; a company, which provides critical power solutions and electric mobility ecosystem in India. Himanshu Baid is the Chairman & Independent Director. Shiraz Khanna is the CFO of the company.

Monarch Networth Capital Limited, Unistone Capital Private Limited and Systematix Corporate Services Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue.

Under the critical power solutions business, Exicom Tele-Systems designs, manufactures and services DC Power Systems and Li-ion based energy storage solutions to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments.

Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems specialises in power systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and other related solutions. The company operates under two business verticals: power systems and EV charging solutions. The company was among the first to enter India’s EV charger manufacturing segment.