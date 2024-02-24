Godrej Interio Unveils Stylish Modular Furniture Line in Gujarat

Godrej Interio Opens Expansive 5000 sq.ft Outlet in Ahmedabad, Showcasing

Versatile Modular Furniture Range

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: It is said that “Good furniture is more than just functional; it’s an expression of art and comfort, enriching the spaces we live in”. Gauging it right time and for right place Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group announced that its business Godrej Interio, a leader in home and office furniture has launched its new outlet at Sanand Road, Shela in Ahmedabad.

Spread across a sprawling 5000 sq ft, this store will provide an impetus to Godrej Interio’s retail presence in the Ahmedabad area and Western markets in India.

The store, located in an emerging residential neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, Shela, offers specially crafted quality products in home storage, home furniture, kitchen furniture and mattresses in different styles and finishing. Additionally, we have also introduced the Kreation X3 range, which is a modular steel storage solution customizable to fit the available space in any home. The brand aims to secure a 25% share of steel wardrobes and 20% share of kitchens category in Gujarat in next 3 years.

This is just one example of the modular furniture items available that may be used to create all the interiors of a home. As the consumer demand has increased in Gujarat, Godrej Interio is determined to strengthen its omnichannel presence, in a bid to ensure a more accessible and seamless buying experience for its customers. To celebrate the launch of the new store, the brand is offering an inaugural scheme of up to 30% discount or recliners at Rs. 2999/- per unit for their customers on select categories.

At present the brand has over 25 channel partners, 12 exclusive showrooms and 35 retailers across Gujarat. Cumulatively, they have 110 channel partners across Western India. They plan to expand their retail presence in western region by launching 15 exclusive showrooms and 200+ retailers in next 3 years reaching revenue of INR 350 crs by FY 2026-27.

Speaking on the importance of the new store in Chandigarh, Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio said, “Our furniture range has been designed and priced keeping in mind our extensive research on consumer needs. We endeavour to fulfil all the home furniture needs of consumers in Gujarat. With 12% market share, Godrej Interio has established a prominent customer base in Gujarat and we are looking at expanding our share to 25% in the next 3 years. As the home furniture market in Gujarat experiences a steady annual growth of over 20%, with a noticeable surge in demand for luxury residencies and high-rise apartments. We have also witnessed a surge in the popularity of furniture that is modular, customizable and aligns with the evolving aesthetic needs of the consumers in this segment. Additionally, we see a notable increasing demand for affordable housing for which we’ve curated the Eco range, a dedicated collection tailored to the needs of cost-conscious consumers seeking stylish yet budget-friendly furniture options. With the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, we are committed to strengthening our footprint across Ahmedabad and Gujarat in this fiscal.

Due to the strong brand recognition, we are certain that the brand will further expand the customer base bringing more patrons into the rapidly expanding Godrej Interio family.”

The recent ‘HomeScapes’ study by Godrej Interio reveals the unique expression of consumers’ personalities and values in their home and home décor choices. According to the study, more than half of Indian consumers (58%) express a profound emotional attachment to their first independently purchased piece of furniture. Additionally, a significant 74% of respondents believe that the furniture, furnishings, and decor chosen for their homes not only reflect personal growth but also symbolize professional and financial progress. The survey, conducted with 2822 Indians across the nation, provides valuable insights into the emotional and aspirational connections people have with their living spaces.

Dushyant Vyas, Manager, Godrej Interio Manager informed BILKUONLINE that “today Godrej designs and manufactures furniture for office spaces, homes, educational institutes, healthcare facilities, laboratories and more. Along with furniture, the company offers Audio Visual and 360 Degree Turnkey solutions. Each of our product ranges revolves around comfort and aesthetics while delivering well-designed, long lasting and functional furniture solutions. In short, Godrej Interio helps the consumers to make every space the perfect setting for their myriad moods and moments”.

