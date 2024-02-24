Crafting Narratives: How Communication Professionals Shape Stories from Concept to Impact

Ahmedabad hosts first-ever PRCAI Regional Dialogues, experts share insights on enduring influence of regional and print media

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: From conceptualisation to determining relevance, communication professionals play a pivotal role in shaping and refining narratives, according to prominent experts and leading figures from the field of public relations and corporate communications.

Some of Ahmedabad’s best-known corporate communications professionals, public relations veterans and academicians came together at the first-ever PRCAI Regional Dialogues, organised by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), India’s most influential and credible communications body, in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The theme of the Regional PRCAI Dialogues was “Scripting The Tomorrow of Regional PR,” where experts shared their insights into the evolving role of regional PR in communication strategies by facilitating targeted engagement with diverse local audiences.

Delivering the keynote address, Sanjeev Handa, Senior Vice President of PR and Communications at Maruti Suzuki India, delved into the role of the local and regional media in amplifying the brand messaging.

The forum also featured a panel discussion on “Inside Out of Regional PR” which saw the participation of Narayan Bhatt, Vice President of Corporate Communication at Reliance Industries, Neeraj Sharma, Head of Corporate Communications (Gujarat) at AM/NS India, Vibhuti Bhatt, Director, One Advertising & Communication Services, and Ajay Umat, Group Editor at NavGujarat Samay & Ahmedabad Mirror. The panellists discussed the role of regional PR in shaping a holistic public relations approach and driving business growth. Santanu Gogoi, Founding Partner of First Partners Communication, and National Chair, Learning & Thought Leadership at PRCAI, moderated the discussion.

Heer Chokshi, Senior Specialist, Communications & Marketing at Women’s World Banking, shared her views on the enduring influence of regional and print media and the untapped potential of Bharat.

A panel discussion on “Talent: New Hunting Grounds and Change to Lead” featured Shailesh Goyal, Founder Director, Simulations PR, Prof (Dr) Pradeep Mallik, Head of Department of Languages, Literature and Aesthetics at the School of Liberal Studies, PDEU, Gandhinagar, and Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI. The panelists shared their perspectives on whether tier 2 cities are the new talent hunting grounds and strategies for preparing students for the PR industry’s evolution.

Pioneers and senior professionals in PR and corporate communications in Ahmedabad, including Kashyap Joshipura, Shailesh Goyal, Anurag Halakhandi, Santosh Zope, Kartik Shukla, Vibhuti Bhatt, and Jignesh Shukla, were felicitated by PRCAI on the occasion.

The PRCAI Regional Dialogues is expected to continue to play an important role in driving meaningful discussions, promoting innovation, and shaping the future of communication.

The PRCAI Regional Dialogues was supported by Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad.