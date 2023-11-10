A luncheon to celebrate Diwali

BILKULONLINE

FESTIVE Special

New Delhi, Nov 10: When the sun is high in the sky, and the festive spirit is in the air, finding the perfect place for Diwali lunch is paramount. In this article, we’ll guide you through the most delightful spots for a memorable Diwali lunch. From traditional thalis to contemporary twists on classic dishes, you’ll discover a variety of options to satisfy your cravings while basking in the warmth of the festival.

Festive Brunch Extravaganza at KOKO!

This festive season, KOKO brings the Asian flair to you with its exclusive Festive Brunch, for an indulgent weekend. This brunch celebrates KOKO’s gourmet elegance as you raise a toast to the finest moments with your loved ones. The menu is sure to leave you mesmerized, with flavours that will awaken your taste buds. From comforting soups to refreshing salads, hand-rolled sushi, delectable dim sum, and scrumptious desserts, indulge in a complete Sunday experience.

Price: Rs. 2400+ plus taxes, drinks a la carteWhen: 12th November, 12pm onwardsWhere: C Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Ground Floor, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013For more information contact +91-7715963030

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway presents 6 Cities, 6 Chefs, 6 Flavours

Embark on a journey through the diverse regions of India as Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway proudly presents its grand Diwali Brunch, embracing the theme of “6 Cities, 6 Chefs, 6 Flavours.” This exceptional celebration of cuisines promises to be a gastronomic delight, curated by top class chefs who have mastered the art of regional cuisine.

Chef Muni will transport your taste buds to Telangana with the iconic Charminar Gali ki Haleem, a signature dish that showcases the rich flavors of the region, alongside the delightful Telangana Pachi-Mirchi mirapakaya kodi and Chinta chiguru Royyala curry. From Punjab, we have Chef Gaurav Bansal presenting the classic combination of Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, an indulgence that captures the essence of the land of five rivers.

Experience the vibrant dishes of Gujarat, artfully prepared by Chef Prasenjit, featuring the Gujarati Kadhi, Handovo, and Undhiyu. Odisha’s culinary treasures come to life under the guidance of Chef Prabhat, with dishes like Kataki Ghanta, Dahi Baigan, Besara Macha, and Chingudi Jholo.

Venture into the wilderness of India with Chef Tajveer’s creations, including Jangali Sikar and Gahat (Kulath) Soup, offering a unique and adventurous dining experience. Lastly, Chef Pankaj invites you to explore the diverse culinary landscape of Bengal with dishes like Tangra Chilli Chicken, Macher Chop, and Kolkata Kathi Roll. So, make this Diwali unique and unforgettable with tastes from across the country at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway for a brunch!

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade GatewayWhen: November 12, 12.30 PM – 4.00 PMPrice: INR 2600 (Brunch) | INR 3600 (Brunch with beverages)For more details, please contact: 9632081279 | 9591996959

Coriander Kitchen invites you to celebrate Diwali bliss at Conrad Pune

An Extravagant Vegetarian Spread Inspired by the Rich Culinary Traditions of India. Dive into a burst of flavours as you enjoy the vibrant and delicious tastes of Gujarat. Every bite is like a tale of tradition and celebration, bringing the festive spirit of this region straight to your plate. Feel like royalty as you savour the authentic dishes from the heart of Rajasthan. Each dish is a journey to the majestic palaces of the desert state, promising a regal and flavorful experience.

Experience the heartwarming and robust flavors of Punjab, where every dish carries the lively desi punjabi spirit. Let the joy of Punjab’s rich culinary traditions dance on your taste buds with every delightful bite. But the festivities don’t stop there! Join us for a live Indian barbecue experience featuring exotic vegetable grills, a live station inspired by the bustling streets of Mohhamed Ali Road, and tempting live stations offering Amritsari kulchas, hot dogs, and more.

What: Diwali Weekend BuffetWhere: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad PuneWhen: 11th – 12th November 2023For reservations call: 02067456745 or +91 9168603850For more information visit conradpune.com

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel presents Diwali festive brunch and dinner to celebrate togetherness

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel is embracing the spirit of Diwali with a special feast that goes beyond mere dining—it’s a celebration of joy and togetherness. The Diwali Festive Brunch and Dinner showcases a diverse menu, blending tradition with a modern twist to offer guests a culinary journey filled with delightful flavors.

The atmosphere is charged with festive vibes, enhanced by live band music, creating a warm ambiance that reflects the essence of Diwali. This celebration invites everyone to come together and share in the happiness sparked by delicious food and good company.

What: Diwali Festive Brunch and Dinner Venue: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course HotelDate: Sunday, 12th November, 2023Time: Brunch: 1:00 pm to 4: 30 pm Dinner: 7:00 pm to 10:30 pmPrice: Rs. 2500++ (Without Alcohol) Add Rs. 1000/- for Beer/Wine package or add Rs. 1500/- for IMFL package For further queries, please reach out to +91 9513944520

Indulge in Culinary Delights with Festive Brunch at Foo

Celebrate this festive season by uniting with your loved ones for an opulent brunch at Foo, where you can immerse yourself in a gastronomic voyage that will awaken your taste buds. Your culinary adventure at Foo promises to be an unforgettable experience with your family and friends, filled with a symphony of flavours and delectable Asian delights.

When: 12th NovemberWhere: Foo Outlets – Town, Bandra, Andheri & NESCOTime: 12 pm onwardsPrice : Rs. 1650/- + taxes for food and Rs. 1550/- plus taxes for drinksFor more information visit instagram.com

Justbe by Nidhi Nahata has you covered!

Join this weekend for an enriching experience at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata to honor the craft of flavors and creativity through exclusive “Vegan Vegetable Crepe Rolls” that can be paired with range of beverages and wines. This weekend special is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional and elevated plant-based dining experience.

Delight in the delectable symphony of flavors within Vegan Vegetable Crepe Rolls. These handcrafted delights features signature in-house crepes, generously filled with tofu, an array of crisp vegetables, and delicate microgreens. Enhancing the experience is a side of sweet chili sauce for a touch of sweetness and avocado dressing that elevates the dish to culinary perfection.

Where: Justbe by Nidhi NahataWhen: Saturday and SundayPrice: Rs. 280+ taxesFor reservations contact: +91 95138 04561

Celebrate the festival of lights in the skies with Café Akasa’s Diwali Special Meal

Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, has introduced a ‘Diwali Special Meal’ in celebration of the festival of lights. Passengers travelling with Akasa Air can enjoy the warmth of Diwali with a meal featuring the traditional Matar ke Chole and Moong Dal Kachori, complemented by a delightful fusion dessert Motichoor Ladoo Pudding, and a choice of beverage.

The specialty meal will be available throughout November 2023, across the Akasa Air network and can be conveniently pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website or mobile app.

Experience the true essence of Diwali at InterContinental Jaipur Tonk Road

Celebrate this Diwali with a touch of grandeur, savouring the finest culinary experiences at the newly launched InterContinental Jaipur Tonk Road. As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, the hotel ready to light up your spirits with a range of exclusive Diwali offerings that promise to leave you delighted.

Price: Rs. 1900/- ++Dates: November 01 – 14, 2023Time: 19:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs

CEIL, Andheri

Indulge in a romantic rendezvous at CEIL, Andheri – a rooftop haven that sets the perfect stage for a lunch date with your loved one. Nestled in the heart of Andheri, this rooftop outlet offers a charming and intimate setting with breathtaking views. Whether you’re seated amidst the open sky or under the shaded alcoves, CEIL creates an ambiance that complements the beauty of your connection. Savor a delectable lunch menu featuring a fusion of flavors that adds a touch of culinary magic to your romantic escape. CEIL at Andheri is not just a dining experience; it’s a celebration of love, where each moment is as special as the panoramic vistas that surround you. Book your table now for a rooftop lunch date that promises to be an unforgettable journey for your taste buds and your heart.

Where:45, 3rd Floor & 4th Floor, Telly Park Road, Near Andheri East Station, MumbaiWhen: 10th – 12th Nov 2023Cost: Rs. 1500/- ++ onwards

Café Corra

Prepare for a Diwali celebration like never before with the sensational Diwali Dhamaka Celebration Sunday Brunch at Corra, Andheri! Immerse yourself in the vivacious festivities of the Festival of Lights while treating your taste buds to an exquisite culinary adventure. This brunch guarantees to be a symphony of flavors, presenting a diverse array of dishes meticulously crafted to delight every palate. From a delightful assortment of local delicacies to international treasures, there’s a culinary masterpiece awaiting every guest. Corra, Andheri, has meticulously curated an ambiance that promises an unforgettable Diwali celebration. Ensure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your Diwali experience with the exceptional Sunday Brunch at Corra, Andheri. Secure your reservations now and embark on a gastronomic journey that will infuse a magical touch into your Diwali festivities

Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053When: 10th – 12th Nov 2023Cost: Rs. 1299/- ++ onwards

Bustle

Celebrate Diwali in style at Bustle, where the skyline meets the Festival of Lights! Join us for an exclusive Diwali Brunch on our rooftop oasis, offering breathtaking views and a curated culinary journey blending tradition with innovation. From classic Diwali treats to contemporary delights, each dish is crafted to enchant your taste buds. As the sun sets, revel in the magical transition from day to night, with our rooftop venue adorned in festive lights, creating a captivating ambiance for your Diwali celebration. Bustle promises more than just a meal; it’s an elevated experience, a celebration of flavors amidst the city’s skyline. Reserve your spot now and let Bustle be the sophisticated setting for your Diwali revelry, where each moment is as memorable as the panoramic views at dusk.

Where:7th floor, Tanishq showroom, Vini Elegance, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Mini Zaveri Bazaar, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092When: 10th – 12th Nov 2023Cost: Rs. 1900/- ++ onwards

The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

The Brasserie at Hilton Mumbai International Airport is synonymous with sophistication and style. The staff is not only courteous but also well-versed in the art of fine dining, ensuring your family is treated to a memorable experience. The elegant ambience, with its contemporary design and cosy lighting, is the perfect backdrop for your Diwali celebrations. The restaurant offers a range of international and Indian dishes, so you can indulge in diverse flavours.

MadoMado, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

MadoMado at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport offers a delightful dining experience, with special Diwali offers. This festive season, they are prepared to serve your family with a warm smile and great food, all while enjoying exclusive discounts. The staff’s attention to detail and prompt service ensure a seamless dining experience. The restaurant’s modern and vibrant ambience, coupled with its wide selection of dishes, makes it a fantastic place to celebrate Diwali with your loved ones while taking advantage of these amazing offers in Mumbai restaurants.