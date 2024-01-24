Astral Foundation Celebrates National Girl Child Day by adopting a village near Dholka

Foundation would plant 111 trees on the birth of each girl child in the village

Jagruti Engineer, Director Foundation felicitated Padma Shri Shyam Sunder Paliwal on this occasion in the event held in Vasna Keliya Village near Dholka, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 24: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Astral Limited, through its CSR arm, Astral Foundation, hosted a special event today in Dholka, Gujarat. The event aimed to celebrate the spirit of girlhood and raise awareness about the importance of empowering and protecting the girl child, at the same time raising awareness about environment conservation.

The event witnessed the presence of Padma Shree Shyam Sunder Paliwal as a special guest, where Mrs. Jagruti Engineer, Director of Astral Limited, felicitated him for his outstanding contributions and pioneering work in advocating for the protection of the girl child, coupled with initiatives for water and tree conservation in Piplantri village, Rajsamand district, Rajasthan.

As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Jagruti Engineer announced the adoption of Vasna Keliya village near Dholka Ahmedabad where 111 trees will be planted by Astral Foundation on the birth of each girl child of the village. Emphasizing the sustainability of this initiative, the families collectively pledged to nurture the planted saplings until they reach full maturity, contributing to the flourishing green cover in these communities. This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability while celebrating the birth of every girl child.

During the celebration, Jagruti Engineer, Director of Astral Limited, and a driving force behind Astral Foundation’s initiatives, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being and empowerment of the girl child. We are honored to have Mr. Shyam Sunder Paliwal, a beacon of inspiration, join us for this celebration. Astral Foundation is deeply committed to championing forward-thinking projects that bring about positive change in society.”

Padma Shree Shyam Sunder Paliwal, the special guest at the event, extended heartfelt gratitude to Astral Limited for the esteemed felicitation, he expressed, “Collaborating with Astral Limited has been a source of immense joy, particularly in extending the reach of our movement to new territories. Witnessing the empowerment of more girls through Astral’s adoption of Vasna Keliya is truly gratifying. At Piplantri, We run training programs for Sarpanch of villages from various places in our country. We invite Vasna Keliya Sarpanch and the team to Piplantri and study various projects and initiatives. Ultimately, our collective focus should be on overall development of the village as one entity.”

In 2023, Astral Foundation unveiled a short film showcasing the village of Piplantri and featuring the prominent Shyam Sunder Paliwal. The film beautifully captured the unique tradition of celebrating the birth of a girl child by planting 111 trees. The short film garnered widespread attention, quickly becoming viral and earning positive acclaim from the public.

The event is poised to serve as a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and action, uniting stakeholders, community leaders, and the public to collectively work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for the girl child.