Tech leader Jaya Deshmukh to spearhead MICA Ahmedabad as Director, to assume office in July

MICA Ahmedabad appoints alumna Jaya Deshmukh as Director, brings 25 years of Global Leadership Experience

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 1: MICA Ahmedabad, renowned for its excellence in Strategic Marketing and Communications, has appointed Jaya Deshmukh as its new Director for a five-year term, starting July 2024. An alumna from MICA’s first batch, Jaya brings over 25 years of extensive global experience in Business Strategy and Digital Transformation, having held leadership positions at technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Colt, Cognizant, and AT&T.

Announcing her appointment, Professor Tridip Suhrud, President of the MICA Governing Council, stated, “Ms. Jaya’s appointment reflects MICA’s commitment to leadership diversity. Her comprehensive understanding of technology and commitment to diversity make her an ideal choice to lead MICA into its next chapter.”

Jaya expressed her excitement about joining MICA at a time when technologies like AI, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Synthetic Biology are reshaping the world. She emphasized the importance of effective communication in ensuring the benefits of these transformations reach all communities.

Known for her advocacy for gender diversity and inclusion, Jaya has actively supported initiatives like Women@tech and has been a vocal advocate for gender pay parity. She is also an inventor with a patent to her name and a respected author, contributing to various academic journals and handbooks.

Welcoming Jaya, outgoing Head of MICA, Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, praised the Search Committee’s choice, stating that her appointment would undoubtedly elevate MICA to greater heights. Jaya Deshmukh will officially assume office in July 2024, succeeding Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta.