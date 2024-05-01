After Delhi, now Lucknow school gets bomb threat

Lucknow, May 1: After multiple schools in Delhi, the Amity School in Lucknow’s Vrindavan area also received an email with a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

The police were informed immediately and the school evacuated.

Extensive searches were conducted on the school premises after the children were sent home.

ACP Pankaj Singh said that proper checking was done in the school and no suspicious object was found, adding that the cyber team is investigating the email while the ATS and the STF are also probing the matter.