Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School aims at setting new standards in teaching and learning

Mumbai, Nov 2: Today, Mumbai witnessed the unveiling of a new institution of learning, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), that is all set to redefine the paradigms of teaching and learning. Located adjacent to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) campus at Bandra-Kurla Complex, this new school has been conceptualised and designed as a state-of-the-art campus, with flexible learning spaces, provision for students to collaborate and work in small or large groups, and to facilitate personalised instruction.

NMAJS is poised to take forward the journey of excellence that DAIS has traversed, ever since it was established in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Mrs Nita Ambani. A teacher at heart and an educationist with extraordinary passion and commitment, Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, has led DAIS into the league of the best schools in the world in just 20 years. Today, DAIS is the No. 1 International School in India and among the Top 20 IB Schools in the world.

DAIS has now given roots and wings to this new institution – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, said, “We always wanted DAIS to be a happy school where teaching is a pleasure and learning a joy. As we look back, we are humbled that just in two decades we could make a difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families. And, it is with a great sense of gratitude and optimism that we look ahead to the future as the new generation takes the lead, with a strong commitment to building on this culture of excellence. I am honoured to dedicate this new temple of learning – NMAJS – to the city of Mumbai, and to the entire nation.”

Isha Ambani, the Vice-Chairperson, and the driving force behind the vision and development of this school of the future, said, “My mother, my role model, envisioned DAIS as an international school with an Indian mind, an Indian heart, and an Indian soul, and it has transformed the face of education in India in unimaginable ways. We have built NMAJS on the foundational principles and unique strengths of DAIS, with the overarching goal of equipping children with 21st century skills.”

Today, the Vaastu Pooja of the new NMAJS was held in the presence of family, friends, well- wishers, students, and teachers. This auspicious occasion was also the birthday of Nita Ambani.

The NMAJS campus has been designed by world-renowned architects, Perkins&Will, and constructed by Leighton who has a track record of building several state-of-the-art campuses. NMAJS will be a full-fledged international school, offering the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) curriculum.

The competence and commitment of teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of any school, and NMAJS has been able to attract the best talents from across the world to provide an education in line with its vision. An educational institution’s mission is fully accomplished when the parent community wholeheartedly supports its philosophy and practices, and NMAJS is fortunate to have their unwavering support, always.

NMAJS envisions to evolve itself as a child-friendly institution, a happy school with a commitment to prepare the future generation with the skills and values that are required for the 21st century.