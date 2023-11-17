IHCL Unveils its flagship GINGER at Mumbai Airport

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 17: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Ginger Mumbai, Airport.

The 371 keys flagship Ginger hotel, strategically located near the domestic airport will introduce the brand’s lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests. Speaking on the occasion,

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL,said, “The opening of Ginger Mumbai Airport is a significant milestone in the transformation journey of the brand which now has over two third of its operating hotels in the upgraded new lean luxe identity.” He added, “India’s economic growth and rapidly expanding infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the mid-scale segment.

Having pioneered the segment in India, IHCL is set to launch similar large format hotels at Bengaluru and Goa airports, further revolutionising the mid-scale hotel category.” The 371 keys hotel offers thoughtfully curated rooms designed to prioritize convenience and comfort, catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers. Guests can savor delectable culinary delights at Qmin–the signature all-day diner or enjoy the vibe at the lively Sports Barand work out atthe state-of-the-art fitness center.

The over 3,000 sq. ft. banquet hall along with two meeting rooms and a lounge, make it an ideal choice for business gatherings and social events. Ginger Mumbai, Airport’s prime location provides easy access to Mumbai’s business hubs including Bandra Kurla Complex, key exhibition and convention centres as well as major tourist attractions at Juhu and Bandra. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including 2 under development.