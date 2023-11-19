Gandhar Oil Refinery limited’s IPO to open on Nov 22

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited is coming up with its Initial Public Offering. The IPO will open for subscription on November 22, 2023 and close on November 24, 2023. In this article, we will look at the Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Review 2023 and analyze its strengths and weaknesses. Keep reading to find out!

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO is a book built issue of Rs 500.69 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.79 crore shares aggregating to Rs 302.00 crores and offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 198.69 crores.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO opens for subscription on November 22, 2023 and closes on November 24, 2023. The allotment for the Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO price band is set at ₹160 to ₹169 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 88 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,872. The minimum lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots (1,232 shares), amounting to ₹208,208, and for bNII, it is 68 lots (5,984 shares), amounting to ₹1,011,296.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India is the leading manufacturer of white oils in terms of revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare industries.

Coming to the return ratios, we can see that, it has an exceptional ROE of 39.36% and a RoCE of 46.99% as of FY23. This indicates an exceptional return on the capital invested by the shareholders and an optimum use of company resources.

In FY23, the company has reported a revenue of ₹8,839.37 crores and a net profit of ₹65.01 crores. This gives it a net profit margin of 7.34%.