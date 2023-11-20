IFFI kicks off in Goa, Madhuri Dixit honored with special recognition

BILKULONLINE

Panaji, Nov 20: The 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off on Monday at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao-Goa.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for State of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and others were present on the occassion.

‘Special recognition for contribution to Indian cinema’ award was bestowed to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit.

Anurag Singh Thakur said that our movies are more than just entertainment. “They are a significant part of how we live,” he said.

He said that this year IFFI received a record number of 2,926 entries from 105 countries, which is three times more than the international submissions than last year. “This shows the success IFFI has received,” he said.

He said that the ‘International section’ of the 54th IFFI will have 198 films, 18 more than the 53rd IFFI.

“It will have 13 World Premiers, 18 International Premiers, 62 Asia Premiers and 89 India Premiers,” he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Cinema is a universal language that unites hearts.

“It is the power to evoke the multitude of emotions, inspire minds and challenges,” Sawant said.

He said that the cinema is a mirror to society which reflects our dreams and struggles and aspirations. “It is a catalyst for change,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the cinema is not merely entertainment but it is an art that has the power to transform our lives.

“It can ignite our imagination and foster deeper understanding of the worlds around us,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government intends to make Goa a film hub and hence have decided to set up film city, a process of which has been started.

This year’s Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award will be received by Michael Douglas, a Hollywood Actor & Producer.

More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at four venues — INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, INOX Porvorim and Z Square Samrat Ashok.

‘Indian Panorama’ section will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India. The Opening Film in the feature section is a Malayalam film ‘Aattam’, and in the non-feature section is ‘Andro Dreams’ from Manipur.

The Best Web Series (OTT) Award has been introduced this year aiming at acknowledging, encouraging and honouring the flourishing content and its creators of OTT platforms.