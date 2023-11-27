Ali Fazal promises a thrilling return of Guddu bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur 3’

Mumbai, Nov 27 : Actor Ali Fazal, who portrays the complex character of Guddu Bhaiya in the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which will drop next year.

He said: “This time, it’s going to be an even more intriguing and remarkable performance by Guddu Bhaiya.”

Ali added: “Guddu in season 2 was doing the wait and patience game, but he’s all set to come back with a true sense of fire in season 3. Guddu Pandits fans were wondering of my minimal time in season 2, but I can be confident to tell that they will be pleased and more with what’s coming up in season 3.”

“The makers have definitely amped this season up and Guddu has a very exciting arc he goes through and is back in action”.

‘Mirzapur’, a crime thriller starring Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. The gripping narrative of Mirzapur 2 concluded on an intriguing cliff-hanger.

The story follows Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.