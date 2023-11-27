Waaree Energies Supplies 850 MW Solar PV Modules to Acciona Energia for Four Projects in Texas, Ohio and Illinois

Waaree signs three-year deal with Acciona to supply an additional 1.5 GW solar

modules for US installations through 2026

Waaree has now supplied more than 4 GW of solar modules to the US in 2023

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 27: Waaree Energies Limited, a leading global renewable energy company, has announced it has successfully supplied 850 MW solar PV modules for projects under development in the U.S. by Acciona Energia, a Spain based renewable energy leader that operates more than 1 GW of solar, wind power and industrial-scale energy storage projects in the U.S. The companies also announced a three-year agreement in which Waaree – a major provider to the U.S. market – will supply another 1.5 GW of solar modules to Acciona for additional U.S. projects from 2024-2026. In supplying 850 MW solar PV modules, Waaree delivered its monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell panels for four major solar projects: 56 MW in Fort Bend (Texas); 129 MW in High Point (Illinois); 288 MW in Union (Ohio); and 375 MW in Red Tailed Hawk Solar (Texas) projects. With these successful deliveries, Waaree has now supplied more than

4 GW of solar modules to customers in the United States in 2023.

Waaree delivered the modules four weeks ahead of schedule, enabling Acciona to meet its project commercial operation date timelines. In line with Waaree’s commitment toward ensuring the appropriate standards of product quality and performance, the solar modules supplied for the projects have undergone internal and third-party quality testing. Under the terms of the three year supply agreement, Waaree Energies will supply Acciona with an additional 1.5 GW of its N Type TOPCON modules for Acciona’s projects in the United States from 2024 to 2026. A total of 2.34 GW of order is to be delivered, out of which Waaree Energies has already delivered 850 MW.

Sunil Rathi, Director of Sales, Waaree Energies, India said: “We are delighted to be a trusted partner to Acciona Energia. With successful deliveries of solar PV modules for projects such as High Point, Fort Bend, Union, and Red Tailed Hawk, Waaree Energies Limited has established itself as one of the reliable solar modules suppliers operating in the US market. At a time when the U.S. solar sector has faced supply chain challenges, Waaree has showcased its ability to deliver reliable module supplies while demonstrating a commitment toward maintaining product quality standards. We look forward to contributing to the clean energy transition across the United States and other global markets.”

Rafael Mateo Alcalá, CEO of Acciona Energía, said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone in our partnership with Waaree Energies. This collaboration has been pivotal in achieving the supply of 850 MW solar PV modules for Acciona Energia’s major projects in the United States. Waaree’s commitment to excellence is evident in the delivery of its high-performance. This achievement not only underscores the strength of our collaboration but also reinforces our dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to continuing this successful journey with Waaree Energies as we strive to make significant contributions to the renewable energy landscape in the U.S.”

The U.S. solar market has seen an average annual growth of 24% over the past 10 years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and that growth is expected to continue. In the first half of 2023, solar comprised 45% of all new generating capacity. 4.4% of single-family homes in the U.S. have solar PV systems installed, and that is expected to grow to 15% by 2030, per an analysis of government research by USA Facts.

A celebratory event was held to commemorate the successful completion of the supply of 850 MW solar PV modules, attended by representatives from the senior management teams of Waaree Energies and Acciona Energia.