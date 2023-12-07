15 doctors in new Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Dec 7 : Fifteen of the MLAs in the newly-elected Telangana Assembly are doctors and they include three orthopaedic surgeons.

Majority of them are still practising medicine while others are into business or other professions.

Eleven of the doctor MLAs belong to the Congress party while three are from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). One doctor MLA is from the BJP.

Three of these MLAs have been elected from constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes while three others belong to Scheduled Castes.

Murali Bhukya Naik, elected from Mahabubabad (ST) on Congress ticket is a medical practitioner. He holds Master of surgery (MS) from Pondicherry University, JIPMER.

Jatoth Ramchander Naik, elected from Dornakal (ST) as a Congress candidate, also practices medicine. He did MS (General) from Osmania Medical College in 2001.

Kavvampally Satyanarayana, who won the election as Congress candidate from Manakonduru (SC), has declared himself a doctor in the affidavit submitted while filing the nomination. He obtained MS in 1998 from Kakatiya Medical College

Kalvakuntla Sanjay is an orthopaedic surgeon. He was elected on a BRS ticket from Koratla constituency, defeating BJP MP from Nizamabad, D. Arvind. He did MS Ortho from JSS Medical College Mysore in 2003

M. Sanjay Kumar, elected from Jagtial on BRS ticket, is also a medical practitioner. He did MBBS and DOMS (Diploma in Ophthalmic Medicine and Surgery).

Chittem Parnika Reddy, a student of MD, was elected to the Assembly from Narayanpet on Congress ticket. The 30-year-old did her MBBS in 2016.

Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, elected from Achampet as Congress candidate, is also a professional physician. He is a general surgeon.

Elected to the Assembly on Congress ticket from Nagarkurnool, K. Rajesh Reddy is a Master of Dental Surgeon (MDS).

Mynampalli Rohith Rao, elected from Medak on Congress ticket, is a businessman by profession. The 26-year-old has done bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery.

P. Sanjeeva Reddy of Congress party Narayankhed is also a doctor by profession. He did MBBS.

Former MP G. Vivek, who was elected to the Assembly from Chennur constituency on Congress ticket, also studied MBBS. He is a businessman and the richest MLA in the new Assembly with declared family assets of over Rs.600 crore.

BJP’s Palvai Harish Babu, who was elected from Sirpur, is Paediatric orthopaedic surgeon. He studied MS Ortho.

T. Venkata Rao, elected from Bhadrachalam constituency (ST) as BRS candidate, practices at a private hospital. He obtained MS in 2011.

Matta Ragamayee, elected from Sathupalle (SC) on Congress ticket, also practices medicine. She holds an MBBS degree and also did DTCD.

R. Bhoopathi Reddy, elected from Nizamabad Rural as Congress candidate, has done MS in Orthopaedics.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association has demanded that a doctor should be made the health minister. The association congratulated 15 doctors who have been elected as MLAs.

They said doctors have a detailed grasp of the healthcare system. Due to years of training and practical experience they have a clear insight into the complexities of patient care, hospital management and the intricate dynamics of the medical profession. Their expertise helps to craft policies that prioritize patient well-being and improve healthcare efficiency thereby promoting a healthy state, it said.