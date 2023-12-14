Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited and Gujarat Government Signs MOU for Gujarat’s Economic Growth in Food Manufacturing

Rs 500 Cr Investment to Generate 750+ employment opportunities in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 14: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited proudly announces the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, marking a pivotal moment in the expansion of food manufacturing capabilities in the state.

The formal signing of this transformative MoU unfolded on December 13, 2023, marking a commitment to propel Gujarat’s development into an accelerated trajectory. Symbolizing this profound commitment, . D. H. Shah, IAS, representing the Government of Gujarat as the Managing Director of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited, and Sheetal Bhalerao, as the Chairperson and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, signed the agreement.

Under this agreement, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, represented by Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson, and Managing Director, plans to further expand operations across Gujarat, aiming to broaden their production of Ready-to-Eat foods, Mayonnaise sauce, Frozen Foods, and more. This visionary project is poised to catalyze an investment of Rs. 500 crores, fostering substantial growth opportunities in the area.

Expressing the company’s vision regarding this strategic move, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson, and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, stated, “We are proud to collaborate with the Government of Gujarat on this transformative initiative. We’re not just expanding; we’re igniting a revolution. This partnership with the Government of Gujarat isn’t just about food manufacturing; it’s about reshaping Gujarat’s economic landscape. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for sustained economic growth, generating 750 employment opportunities in the foreseeable future.”

The MoU underscores the commitment of both entities to promoting industrial development and employment generation. The Government of Gujarat has pledged unwavering support in facilitating all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances required for this venture in accordance with the state’s policies and regulations.

This strategic alliance epitomizes Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and community development.