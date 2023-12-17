BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 Finale kicks off in Ahmedabad

16 teams are battling it out for a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad

Day 1 of the event saw over 6,000 fans cheering for their favourite teams

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Dec 17: Ahmedabad witnessed its first-ever LAN event Esports finale, and the inaugural day was nothing short of a spectacular showcase as the best BGMI teams gathered at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad for the kick off of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2023 today. BMPS is the ultimate battle of the professionals, with the top 16 teams from across the country going head-to-head for a prize pool of INR 1 crore.

Day 1 of the event was a spectacle of fireworks, competition, and adrenaline as the teams entered the arena to roaring applause and cheers. The trophy was unveiled, and the battle kicked off as seasoned veterans clashed over six intense matches. Fans who could not make it to the arena were able to watch the live stream on the KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube Channel and Loco, eSports and live streaming platform in English and Hindi.

Reflecting on the opening day, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, expressed, “BMPS 2023 has commenced with a resounding start, and is shaping up to be the ultimate showcase of talent and competition. It is great to see the passion and excitement of our fans in Ahmedabad and have them here in such huge numbers to cheer on for their favorite teams. We remain committed to growing India’s gaming community and look forward to the clash of skill, strategy and determination that awaits us over the next two days.”

Day 2 and Day 3 promise to be nail-biters as the competition grows more fierce and the teams battle it out for the ultimate chicken dinner

Don’t miss out on this historic event! Join us at EKA Arena, Kankaria in Ahmedabad as we continue to witness the unfolding of the BMPS 2023 finale.

Based out of South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to discovering and globally publishing games that deliver a uniquely fun experience with global production studios known for distinctive creatives. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON consists of PUBG STUDIOS, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio and ReLU Games, each trying to innovate the enjoyment of games through continuously embracing challenges and new technologies,expanding our platforms and services to win the hearts of more fans.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA and ELYON.

