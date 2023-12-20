45th IAA World Congress set to make waves in Penang, Malaysia from March 6th to 8th, 2024

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter and CEO, ABP Network to lead the Indian Delegation

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Dec 20: The International Advertising Association (IAA) is thrilled to unveil the forthcoming 45th IAA World Congress, poised to captivate Penang, Malaysia, from March 6th to 8th, 2024. Against the dynamic canvas of a rapidly evolving global landscape, this landmark event pledges to unite influential leaders and trailblazers from the advertising and marketing realm for an immersive three-day experience brimming with insightful discussions, innovation showcases, and unprecedented networking opportunities.

At the core of the 45th IAA World Congress lies the compelling theme ‘Brand: Re-Code,’ an imperative call for businesses to adapt, infusing creativity, compassion, and technology into their strategies to redefine brand narratives. In an era characterized by transformative shifts – social, economic, and technological, organisations must recalibrate their approaches. The vulnerabilities exposed by recent crises underscore the need for a re-evaluation of traditional brand models and the adoption of agile operating frameworks.

The 45th IAA World Congress aims to probe into cutting-edge trends shaping the advertising landscape. Through engaging dialogues, insightful knowledge exchanges, and the sharing of best practices and case studies, attendees will gain illuminating insights into frameworks that empower brands not only to thrive but also to positively impact the evolving global scenario.

Building on the resounding success of the 2019 IAA global Congress in Kochi, India, which witnessed a remarkable gathering of industry experts, the 45th IAA World Congress in Penang is poised to establish new benchmarks. Penang, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and exceptional connectivity, provides an ideal backdrop for nurturing meaningful collaborations and connections among industry professionals.

Expressing his excitement, John Chacko, President, IAA Malaysia and Chairman of the 45th IAA World Congress, Penang, said, “The convergence of social, economic and climate issues, along with rapid technological advancements has created a new reality for businesses to navigate. Equally, social issues such as inequality, diversity and inclusion have gained significant attention with customers and the workforce demanding more ethical practices all around. All these issues would be discussed and debated by senior global experts in Penang. And Penang itself is a wonderful confluence of diversity, heritage, and culture.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World PLC and IAA Global Vice President & Area Director, APAC Region, added, “The Indian media, advertising and marketing talents are making big waves globally in creative excellence, impact, and effectiveness. The IAA World Congress 2024 in Penang, Malaysia offers Indian delegates with the perfect blend of learning and sharing same with the worldwide community of professionals. I am confident of its wide appeal and benchmark level of participation from India, coming on the back of phenomenally successful IAA World Congress previously held in Kochi, India. I am especially delighted to share that my good friend and an esteemed industry colleague, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been chosen as the leader of the Indian Delegation to IAA World Congress at Penang and looking forward to it. With Indians not needing visas to come to Malaysia the path has been made even easier for a good participation from India.”

Further, Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter and CEO, ABP Network, said, “The 45th IAA World Congress marks a pivotal gathering, echoing the success of our 2019 Congress. It serves as a hub for innovative ideas and transformative discussions, shaping the future of our industry. We eagerly anticipate a robust Indian delegation, expecting invaluable insights and collaborations.”

The 45th IAA World Congress will feature an exceptional line-up of some influential figures as speakers from the creative and marketing domain. Some of them will include Maher Nasser (UN Director of Outreach Communications), YAB Chow Kon Yeow (Chief Minister of Penang), Dr. Alex Connock (Senior Fellow, Oxford University), Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (Founder & CEO of Air Asia, Capital A), Caroline Yap (MD, Global Google AI Business), Dato’ Loo Lee Lian, CEO of Invest Penang, Dato’ Seri Paduka Maimunah, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, and Ashwin Gunasekaran, CEO of Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), amongst others.

With its focus on fostering innovation, collaboration, and redefining brand strategies, the 45th IAA World Congress invites global leaders, industry experts, and visionaries to be part of this transformative journey.