Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord Emerges Victorious as the ‘Most Popular Newly Released Podcast’ in India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 22: Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, released its lists of Most Listened To content, across genres and formats (podcasts and audiobooks) for the year of 2023 on Audible India.

Among the standout titles that made it to the Top 5 Most Popular Podcasts were Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition), those that ranked in the Top 5 Most Popular Audiobooks in 2023 were Complete Chanakya Neeti and Atomic Habits.

Featuring in the Top 5 Newly Released Podcasts in 2023 were Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition) starring Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye (Hindi Edition), where Jaideep Ahlawat brought Clint Barton’s character to life. The Hindi Audible Original podcast series had listeners hooked to the Marvel universe that took them 30 years into the future to a post-apocalyptic world. The Top 5 Newly Released Audiobooks in 2023 included titles across genres such as Energize Your Mind, Doglapan, and The Hidden Hindu among others.

Well-being and self-development topped the charts when it came to the Top 5 Most-Listened-To Genres by Indians. Popular audiobooks and podcasts that listeners tuned into this year were Do Epic Shit, 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think, Habits for Happiness and Roz ke Mantra Om Swami ke Saath, among others. Claiming their positions in the Premium Plus category for 3 years in a row were Atomic Habits and The Psychology of Money, indicating that Indians are in a quest for motivation that helps them grow and evolve.

Fiction and romance featured as the second favourite genre among listeners, where Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said (Season 1 and 2) starring Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas, Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya (Season 1) voiced by Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, and Piya Milan Chawk 2 written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey made it to the Top 5 Fiction and Romance Podcasts second year in a row. Audiobooks that made it to the list include The Immortals of Meluha and Dark Matter continuing to be the most-loved titles in this genre.

Pop-culture and memoirs were widely sought-after categories and passed the ‘vibe-check,’ with titles such as The Sandman, Act I (Hindi Edition) written by Neil Gaiman, and voiced by a talented cast including Tabu, Vijay Varma, Manoj Bajpayee, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, My Experiments with Truth by Mohandas K. Gandi, and Autobiography of a Yogi narrated by Ben Kingsley featuring in the top 5 most listened to titles within the genre.

Religion and spirituality was another popular genre on the service, making Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) and Energize Your Mind the most popular audiobooks, reigning over both the classics and the newly released categories. Listeners also turned to revered epics to seek wisdom from lessons in podcasts such as Suno Mahabharata Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath and Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath.

2023 also witnessed a ‘stream’ of starry debuts on the audio streaming service with renowned actors taking to Audible for the first time with titles like Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow (Hindi Edition), a sci-fi and fantasy title, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta, Siyaah, a thriller headlined by Jimmy Shergill; and Desi Down Under, a coming-of-age story voiced by Adarsh Gourav, Taaruk Raina, and Prajakta Koli, among others.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, Head of Content, APAC Audible, said, “It’s been an exceptional 5 years for Audible’s service in India and a rewarding journey understanding the diverse preferences of the audience. As we commence the next chapter, we are committed to pushing the envelope further by bringing the audiences what they love – authentic storytelling from unique voices across the country through a collection of immersive audiobooks and podcasts.”

Check out all the Top 5 Most Listened to categories below #AudibleStats2023:

Audiobooks

Top 5 Most Popular Audiobooks in 2023

Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)

Complete Chanakya Neeti

Atomic Habits

Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition)

Panchatantra (Hindi Edition)

Top 5 Newly Released Audiobooks in 2023

Energize Your Mind

Doglapan

The Hidden Hindu

The Alexander Secret (Hindi Edition)

Why I am a Hindu

Top 5 Religion and Spirituality Audiobooks

Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)

Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition)

Gita

Energize Your Mind

Garuda Puran

Top 5 Self-Help Audiobooks

Complete Chanakya Neeti (Unabridged)

Atomic Habits (Unabridged)

Do Epic Shit (Unabridged)

101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think (Unabridged)

How to Train Your Mind

Top 5 Action & Adventure Audiobooks

A Selection of the Cases of Sherlock Holmes

The Hidden Hindu

The Alexander Secret (Hindi Edition)

Vikram and Vetaal

Cursed (Hindi Edition)

Top Pop-Culture and Memoir Audiobooks

Complete Chanakya Neeti

The Sandman, Act I (Hindi Edition)

My Experiments with Truth

Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition)

Doglapan

PODCASTS

Top 5 Most Popular Originals & Exclusive Podcasts in 2023

Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna

Kama Sutra

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)

Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath

Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

Top 5 Most Popular Newly Released O&E Podcasts in 2023

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)

VEDA 360 degrees: Deep dive into the foundation of Sanatan Dharma

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye (Hindi Edition)

I Am

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Top 5 Wellness & Self-Help Podcasts

Kama Sutra

Chanakya for Youth

Roz Ke Mantra Om Swami ke saath

Corporate Chanakya (English)

Habits for Happiness

Top 5 Mythology Podcasts

Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna

Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath

Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

VEDA 360 degrees: Deep dive into the foundation of Sanatan Dharma

Revisiting Mahabharata with Devdutt Pattanaik

Top 5 Pop-culture & Memoir Podcasts

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Main Hi Kahaani Hoon

Qisse Lockdown Ke With Neelesh Misra

Show Me the Money

Old School Romance

Top 5 Drama & Romance Podcasts

Piya Milan Chawk 2

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, Season 2

Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, Season 1

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said

Darmiyaan

Top 5 Action & Adventure Podcasts