‘Ram Charitra Manas Yatra’ to reach the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Jan 20, starting on Jan 8 from Ahmedabad

The Convoy of 1008 Yatris & 500 Volunteers will halt at 12 cities during the Yatra

After 33 years it is the second such Yatra to start from Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 22: In an effort to commemorate the day of establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ram Charitra Manas Charitable Trust (RCMCT) is organizing a ‘Ram Charitra Manas Yatra’ (RCMY).

The RCM Yatra is scheduled to start from Ahmedabad on January 8 and reach Ayodhya on January 20. Notably, earlier, Lal Krishna Advani, at the peak of his career in the 1990s had led the ‘Rath Yatra’ from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The founder trustee of the RCMCT Ram Charan Mishra addressed the media on Friday at Ahmedabad. He provided the details about the proposed historic 18 day long Yatra which is likely to take halt at 12 small and big cities on its way.

The Yatra would culminate at the Ram Mandir venue with ‘dhwaja’ hoisting and presentation to the temple on January 22, 2024, scheduled darshan for all the devotees on January 23, 2024, and a scheduled return to Ahmedabad by January 25, 2024.

Mishra informed that “The registration by the devout pilgrims may commence from December 26, 2023 at 1400 hrs. The registration fee of each member is Rs. 5111. Additionally, those who wish to join the convoy can do it on their own. This yatra is an attempt to forever etch a momentous feat in the history of faith, as had been done 33 years ago, right portrayal of religion and an apt communication of greater good, instilling of trust and exemplification of the moral values for the coming generation”.

“It is important to note that these are the precise learning which Ram Charitra Manas Yatra shall also touch upon as they pedal the journey. Hence, for the same, each of the stop locations shall have a 3 hour hold for the visual depiction of Ramlila, other art performances by local artists, a satsang conducted by the invited esteemed religious and thought leaders and bhajan singing or a celebrity show by hosted celebrities” Mishra added.

In order to engage the participating yatris and to provide them with the promised holy environment, ‘Ram Naam’ would be chanted during the entire Ram Charitra Manas Yatra. This ‘Ram Naam’ incantation or ‘jaap’, alongside the reading of Ram Charit Manas and its ‘parayans’ shall be done by 15 pandits (both local and renowned), while the Ramlila is visually depicted on especially made trucks and bhajans played in the background.

The participating yatris have the freedom to join both virtually and physically, and become a part of the ceremonious commemoration of the Ayodhya Temple. Travelling some 120-140 kms per day the Yatris will be moving in 20 mini buses and other four wheelers. Age restriction fixed by the RCMYCT is 18 years to 65 years. An ambulance and medical team is also accompanying the yatris whose medical records will be checked beforehand and the respective medicine or physician details are being carried along.

Ram Charitra Manas Yatra (RCMY) Charitable Trust is also in the process to receive confirmation of many government dignitaries, corporate individuals, to attend the inauguration of the Ram Charitra Manas Yatra as well as the ‘dhwaja’ hoisting ceremony at the Ayodhya temple.

|| Ram Charitra Manas Yatra Schedule ||