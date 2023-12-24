56th Inter IIT Sports Meet for students concludes at IIT Gandhinagar on a high note of passion and teamwork

IIT Madras won the Overall General Championship Trophy with the highest points as well as the General Championship Trophy in the Women’s category; IIT Roorkee bagged the General Championship Trophy in the Men’s category

Gandhinagar, Dec 24: : The 56th Inter IIT Sports Meet for students concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) on December 22, 2023. The closing ceremony held on Friday evening witnessed a passionate rally of team camaraderie and sportsmanship. Rachana Patel, the Indian para badminton player who has also won Bronze in Para Badminton Women’s Doubles SH6 event at the Asian Para Games, was the chief guest on the occasion. She congratulated all players and encouraged them to dream big and never give up in pursuit of their goals.

With the highest tally of 98.3 points, IIT Madras won the Overall General Championship Trophy of the Inter IIT Sports Meet 2023 for students. They won this title again after 2011 and for the 24th time since the launch of the Inter IIT Sports Meet in 1961. IIT Madras also secured the General Championship Trophy in the Women’s category, and IIT Roorkee bagged the General Championship Trophy in the Men’s category.

Prof Rajat Moona, Director of IITGN and Chairperson of the Inter IIT Sports Board; Prof Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Dean of Student Affairs at IITGN and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Inter IIT Sports Meet 2023; Prof Abhijit Mishra, Head of Sports at IITGN and Convener of the Inter IIT Sports Meet 2023; and Mr Dinesh Parmar, Senior Physical Training Instructor at IITGN; awarded medals and trophies to winners in various categories and appreciated the sporting spirit displayed by all the teams during the adrenaline-charged games.

The 56th Inter IIT Sports Meet for students was jointly hosted by IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Bombay. The tournament at IITGN was inaugurated on December 14, 2023, in presence of Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal as the chief guest. More than 1500 students from all 23 IITs had participated in a plethora of sports events, i.e. Athletics (such as Running, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw, Shot Put, Long Jump, etc.), Football, Cricket, Squash, Chess, and Tennis, held at the state-of-the-art Sports Complex at IITGN.

The 28th Inter IIT Staff Meet is scheduled to start at IITGN on December 24, 2023. Around 1500 staff members, including 65 staff members from IITGN, will face each other in nine types of sporting events, i.e. Athletics (such as Running, Discus Throw, Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Shot Put, Triple Jump, etc.), Football, Cricket, Squash, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball, Badminton, and Table Tennis.

The next Inter IIT Sports Meet will be jointly hosted by IIT Kanpur and IIT Indore in 2024.