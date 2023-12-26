Anupam Rasayan signs Letter of Intent worth $61 Million (₹507 crores) with one of the Leading Japanese Multi National Chemical Company

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Dec 26: Anupam Rasayan (NSE, BSE: ANURAS), one of India’s leading custom synthesis & speciality chemical players, has signed Letter of Intent worth revenue of $61 Mn (₹507 crores) for next 9 years with one of the leading Japanese Chemical company to supply new age polymer intermediate. The supply will commence in CY2024. This product will be manufactured in our existing and new multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

Speaking about the LOI, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have signed the LOI with a renowned Japanese multinational, who we are excited to add in our customer portfolio to whom we will be supplying this new age polymer intermediate. This molecule will be utilised as an intermediate for thermoplastic polymers, which find usesin structural materials in aerospace industry, semiconductor process material, electrical & electronic devices, and high-performance industrial machinery. As we are fully backward integrated for this molecule, we can provide supply chain assurance to the customer without dependencies on supplies from other geographies.

The signing of this LOI represents a significant milestone for us, further cementing our position as a trusted provider of high-end polymer intermediates. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings.”