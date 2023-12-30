VNSGU’s Sociology Dept & Children’s University Gandhinagar jointly organise ‘Vikshit Bharat-2047’ lecture

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Dec 30:

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University’s Department of Sociology under its MSW program jointly with the Children’s University, Gandhinagar organised a lecture on ‘Vikshit Bharat-2047’ on Wednesday.

The lecture was held under the guidance of Chancellor Dr. Kishore Singh Chavda and Secretary General Dr. R C Gadhvi.

Krishna Thakker, Faculty of Children’s University, deliberated information as a speaker in this program. In this program, the Head of the department Dr. M. N. Gaekwad and co-ordinator of MSW program co-ordinator Dr. Arun Pandya and other faculty members encouraged and motivated the students on their enthusiasm regarding the programme.

Dr. Manoj Sharma, MSW faculty, VNSGU was the organiser of the programme. While the Janvi Pandya, MSW student conducted the event and Ekta Rai paid vote of thanks.