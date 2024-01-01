Adani Energy Solutions Bags Prestigious Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 1: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, was honoured with the ‘Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023’ under the ‘Best Overall Sustainable Performance’ category by the World Sustainability Congress at Mauritius. The award recognised AESL’s commitment to sustainable practices and its major contributions to a greener future as a leading innovator in the power sector.

The Global Sustainability Leadership Award is given annually to organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in sustainability. The award committee recognized AESL for its innovative solutions, commitment to reducing environmental impact, and dedication to promoting sustainable practices.

World Sustainability is a not-for-profit organization advocating for sustainable leadership. It attempts to bring organizations, NGOs, public interest groups, and governmental bodies together to accelerate and educate on sustainable business practices and solutions for a better tomorrow.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL. “This recognition validates our efforts in driving sustainability and motivates us to continue our work towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

AESL has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, developing solutions that not only benefit the environment but also contribute to economic growth and social development. The company’s sustainable practices have set a benchmark in the industry, inspiring others to follow suit.

This award comes as a testament to AESL’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its continuous efforts to make the world a better place. AESL would like to thank its dedicated team, partners, and customers for their support in this journey towards sustainability.