ACC wins the IconSWM-CE Excellence Award for its sustainable co-processing practices

Ahmedabad, Jan 2: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has been bestowed with ‘Excellence Award in Co-processing’ at the 13th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy (IconSWM-CE) and IPLA Global Forum 2023, acknowledging the Company’s remarkable efforts in sustainability.

ACC’s Wadi and Chanda units were presented awards, at an event held at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, shedding light on their exemplary efforts in implementing sustainable co-processing practices. The Company’s waste management arm – ‘Geoclean’ offers sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, public, and municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, the Company is contributing to a cleaner environment and conserving natural resources through replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials (AFR). Co-processing ensures recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residue.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said “This recognition highlights our dedication to a substantial change that improves the environmental impact. We are honoured to have received recognition and awards for our efforts in the circular economy. Through our Geoclean platform, we provide the finest possible contribution to the ethical co-processing of garbage for a sustainable future.”

ACC continues to prioritize sustainability in its operations, aligning with its commitment to excellence. The accolade not only acknowledges ACC’s current achievements but also reinforces its dedication to pioneering sustainable practices in the cement industry.