Wardwizard Innovations Dispatches 3,543 units of electric two-wheelers in December 2023

Vadodara, Jan 6: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ dispatched 3,543 units of electric two-wheelers in December 2023.

This represents a 38% growth compared to the company’s sales in November 2023, when it sold 2,563 units of electric two-wheelers.

It is noteworthy that the company has sold a whopping 23,926 units of electric two-wheelers in CY 2023 (Jan – Dec 2023).

Led by the strong demand for its products and with a vast presence across the country, the company also sold more than 17,000 units (17,919) of electric two-wheelers in the first three quarters of this financial year (April- December 2023).

The company is all set to showcase its new product line-up during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit in January 2024. The brand will showcase its concept two and three-wheelers catering to both personal and commercial mobility spaces. Visitors can experience Wardwizard’s technology at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Stall No. P1 and P2A, Hall No. 2.

Highlights of the Calendar Year (January – December 2023)