Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in Green Growth: Mukesh Ambani

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story with significant investments in the next 10 years, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Ambani said specifically, Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in Green Growth.

“We will help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030.For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar.

“This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of Green Products. And we are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024 itself,” he added.

Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world.

“Today Gujarat is fully 5G enabled – something that most of the world does not yet have. This will make Gujarat a Global Leader in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption. 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive,” Ambani said.

“Besides generating millions of new employment opportunities, it will produce AI enabled Doctors, AI enabled Teachers and AI enabled Farming, which will revolutionise Healthcare, Education and Agricultural productivity in the State of Gujarat.”

Ambani further said that Reliance’s Retail will further accelerate its mission to bring quality products to consumers and simultaneously empower lakhs of kisans and small merchants.

Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in New Materials and the Circular Economy, he said, adding that as a first step, Reliance is setting up India’s first and world-class Carbon Fibre facility at Hazira.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will bid for 2036 Olympics.

“In preparation for that, Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with several other partners in Gujarat to improve education, sports and skills infrastructure that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympics sports.

“Today, let me declare yet again: Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company. Each of Reliance’s business is striving to fulfil the dreams of my seven crore fellow Gujaratis,” he added.

“Reliance has invested over $150 billion (Rs 12 lakh crore) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone.”

Ambani further said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is the most prestigious investor summit in the world today.

“No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years — and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to our Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s vision and consistency.

When foreigners think of New India, they think of a New Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader. Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. And he is Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful Prime Minister in India’s history,” Ambani said.