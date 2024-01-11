Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversial luxury bus set to hit the road for tourists

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11: The controversial luxury bus in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his entire cabinet went around the 140 assembly constituencies for about six weeks starting in November, is back in news.

The bus owned by the state-run Transport Corporation is at present where the revamp was done for the trip.

Some modifications are being undertaken and it includes the seat at the front which Vijayan sat during the entire tour will be removed.

According to sources, the bus will now be used for tourism purposes.

Built at a cost of over Rupees one crore, it invited huge attention; and during the course of its travel too, it ran into numerous controversies, especially with the Congress-led opposition raking it up on the need for a lift that was installed in the bus enabling Vijayan and the Ministers to alight and board the bus with ease.

There is an attached toilet in the bus which will be retained for passengers.

The bus also was heavily trolled after central committee member and veteran CPI-M leader A.K.Balan said that the bus after its ride will be placed at a museum and thousands will come and have a look at it because it was used by Vijayan.

The bus is expected to return to the state shortly and all eyes are on the way it’s going to be used.