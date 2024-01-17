Infibeam Avenues Ltd Appoints Rajesh Kumar SA as CEO of Phronetic.AI

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 17: Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a listed AI-powered-fintech company, proudly unveils a pivotal development in its executive leadership. Today, the company announces the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Kumar SA as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Phronetic.AI, a major move set to redefine the trajectory of the company’s artificial intelligence business.

In his capacity as CEO, Rajesh Kumar SA will assume a crucial role architecting and spearheading the blueprint for the expansion and elevation of Infibeam’s artificial intelligence business – Phronetic.AI, under the leadership of Mr Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

With an illustrious career and a wealth of expertise in the deep-tech AI and ML space, Kumar is poised to lead Phronetic.AI into a new era of innovation and growth. This strategic appointment underscores Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements within the AI landscape. The infusion of Rajesh Kumar’s leadership is expected to catalyse the development and fortification of Infibeam’s artificial intelligence business, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the intersection of AI and financial technology.

“I am thrilled to join Vishal Mehta and Infibeam’s AI initiative and look forward to collaborating with the exceptionally intelligent, talented, and innovative colleagues at Infibeam. I firmly believe that Infibeam’s AI solutions have the capability to revolutionize the industry. AI technology has demonstrated its ability to unlock tremendous value, and at Phronetic.AI, we are presented with an unparalleled opportunity to positively impact billions of people by facilitating the adoption of AI by enterprises and governments in a safe, sustainable, and responsible manner,” stated Rajesh Kumar SA, the newly appointed CEO at Phronetic.AI.

With over 16 years of dedicated experience in deep tech, Mr. Rajesh Kumar has garnered acclaim for his contributions to the development of cutting-edge AI products, models, and solutions. As a researcher and technologist, Kumar boasts multiple hackathon victories and currently holds four granted US patents in the fields of deep learning, machine learning, fashion styling, and analytics. Prior to joining Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Kumar served as the Director of Machine Learning at Meesho, where he developed intelligent systems for pricing, fraud detection, and supplier growth. Prior to Meesho, Rajesh also co-founded Streamoid, a deep-tech computer vision company in Fashion AI space.

Commenting on the appointment, Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, emphasized, “Rajesh brings over a decade of expertise in the AI and ML domain, demonstrating his proficiency in developing successful products and solutions for enterprises. At Infibeam, I look forward to Rajesh’s effective leadership, which I believe will propel Phronetic.AI to new heights of innovation and success.”

Last year, in August, Infibeam unveiled India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub at GIFT city, Gandhinagar. Subsequently christened as ‘Phronetic.AI,’ the AI Hub is set to concentrate initially on fintech, financial, retail and enterprise space, directing its efforts toward developing AI solutions for Fraud Detection, Authentication, and Risk Identification (FAR). The company aims to nurture the AI ecosystem, generating solutions tailored to both domestic and global markets.

In a recent development, Infibeam Avenues Ltd has taken a significant stride towards the realization of its AI-focused objectives. The company has recently signed MoU of INR 2000 crore with Gujarat Government Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 for its AI-Hub.