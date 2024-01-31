Hear the ‘WeHear’ story of success, ‘Made in India’ ear device that stands out as no 1 in the world

Inventors of ‘HearNU’ present World’s First Non-Surgical Solution for people with 100% Physical Ear Impairment

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal strikes a deal with WeHear at Shark Tank 3 programme

Ahmedabad based WeHear Company’s ‘HearNu’ device is available with all its pluses at just Rs. 80,000 against a surgical option of over Rs 8 lakh

HearNU is a Digital Programmable Bone Conduction Hearing Device

Raj Shah and Kanishka Patel are the Co-founders of WeHear Innovations Pvt Ltd

Adequately patented for their products, accompanied with experts and experienced people in their reach, investors showing keen interest in them, WeHear team is marching on the success path steadily

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: India is proud to present her innovative sons and daughters in almost all the walks of life. We, from Ahmedabad want to share a recent success story with you about a duo – the engineers who belonged to different colleges, became friends at an incubation centre of Gujarat during their exhibition event of college. Slowly they became friends and started dreaming of innovations through their creative and technical minds. Result was ‘HearNu’ and the formation of a Company called ‘WeHear’.

The journey of innovation dates back to their eureka moment in 2017 when they tried to test a device they had created on a young boy and how he was pleased and jumped out of happiness as he listened to the music through his ears which he had never done before. As many as six prototypes and years of tireless work and creativity that the founder duo Raj shah and Kanishka Patel finally designed an ear device which is first of its kind in the world, totally indigenously prepared in India by them at Ahmedabad.

HearNU Features:

Non-Surgical: No operations required to use this device

5G Hearing Technology: Device can be programmed according to your hearing need

No More changing of batteries: Rechargeable battery, works for 8 hours on 45 minutes full charge

Crystal Clear Sound: No irritating whistling sound

Bluetooth: Using Bluetooth connect with TV and radio. Smartphones and laptops

Comfortable Design: 33 gram lightweight sporty design, doesn’t look like a hearing aid

3 years brand warranty and lifetime support

The product works on a simple concept of a speaker less earplugs bypass the ears and make the sound reach your brain via bone conduction, reducing the cost of surgeries by 90%.

All the products are made in India and are currently present in 11 Indian cities and 13 countries.

The biggest testimony before the world for the WeHear could be witnessed on television on January 30 when the Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal strikes a deal with WeHear at the Shark Tank 3 episode.

The WeHear entrepreneurs asked for Rs 2.5 crore against 1% equity, after back-and-forth tussles, Peyush Bansal locked a deal with WeHear at Rs 2.5 crore for 1% equity and 1.5% advisory equity against the evaluation of Rs 250 crore.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE on Wednesday, Raj Shah, WeHear’s Co-founder and Managing Director said “WeHear is a cost-effective hearing solution using advanced technology. As we know hearing is essential for maintaining relationships and connections with friends and family, fully participating in team and community activities, and experiencing life events. It is hearing which makes it possible to engage, listen, laugh, and enjoy many of the things that help shape our quality of life. But, think of them who can’t hear – partially or fully. There are lakhs of them in our country and crores within the world”.

In their late twenties the engineer duo has carved a niche for their innovation and got the reports published in international journals, sought adequate patents registered internationally and made an entry and received laurels from several world leaders and users.

Kanishka Patel who is co-founder, Director & CEO of WeHear said “We have also developed ‘WeHearOx’, which is not a headphone but is an open ear wireless audio device, with bone conduction technology that bypasses physical ears, delivering sound through cheekbones. This technology is used by military and defence. We provide world’s first live language translator and multilingual chat. Recently our Chief Minister Bhupendabhai Patel had used the device at Vibrant Gujarat Summit”.

WeHear had launched ‘Project Shruti’ and ‘Sambhade Aravalli’ in order to examine and give HearNU devices to kids with hearing loss by birth. With the help of District Development Officer and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan teams, they had identified 5000+ beneficiaries and tested their device with 1500+ hearing impaired kids in Gujarat alone with 75% and above success ratio for HearNU device. The project is still in progress.

In the year 2019, the former President Ram Nath Kovind has also received Presidential Recognition. Smart headphones include many latest features including language translation. Also, clinical trials have been conducted on both the products. Several accolades and awards on their side, the duo is busy on their journey of making the world a better place to live. They want to reach out to people within the country and across the globe with their innovative devices and techniques.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)