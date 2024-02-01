Hemant Soren moves SC against ED, hearing tomorrow

Ranchi/New Delhi, Feb 1: Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against ED’s actions after the Jharkhand High Court refused to give any relief to him on technical grounds.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed on Jharkhand CM’s behalf and the apex court is scheduled to hear the plea on Friday.

Along with this, Soren has sought to withdraw the petition filed in Jharkhand High Court regarding the same matter.

On behalf of the former CM, the Advocate General told the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday that an SLP has been filed in the Supreme Court; hence he wants to withdraw the case from the High Court.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice of the High Court Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Chaudhary heard the petition of Hemant Soren.

“You have not informed the defendant (ED) about the case nor have they been given notice. In such a situation, this petition is not worthy of hearing,” the bench said.

In a day of fast-moving developments, Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned from his post as the ED arrested him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The ED, which was questioning Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi since the afternoon, informed him that it was arresting him as the agency was not satisfied with his answers to their queries.